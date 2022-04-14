BROOKVILLE — Kerith Strano-Taylor has been the director of the Jefferson County Children and Youth Services Department for about a month now, and is already optimistic about the future of the department and county.
Strano-Taylor started on March 14, and said that in the first four weeks, the biggest takeaway she has is the degree of commitment, competence, and care shown by those that work in the CYS department. This is shown to their work, their co-workers, and the children in their care.
“I had high expectations, I’ve worked with them all before. I knew they were good, but when you step into it and realize how short staffed it is, it’s a different perspective than I had as a guardian,” Strano-Taylor said.
She said people call this a job, and she’s coming to realize that it’s not, it’s “a calling.” She said there’s a reason people do this work, and it is not easy. Everyone that works there worries about taking a day to regroup because of the work it will leave on their coworkers.
“It’s early because there’s lots of pieces we have to move into place to work through a lot of those barriers, and if we did anything sudden I just think that’s poor leadership to come in and just change things. So, I’m watching, I’m learning, I’m spending a lot of time living in this administrative back end, because it looks like an iceberg. The part that the public sees is very, very small. If the iceberg part of it isn’t being conducted well, it prevents the part that people see from being competent in any way shape or form,” Strano-Taylor said.
Right now, there are three caseworkers in the department. Ideally, Strano-Taylor said she would like to have a total of 15 for the county. While a degree in social work allows those applying to become a caseworker, those without a degree can also apply to be a case aid. This is essentially a partner to the case workers, and helps complete some of their work and train alongside them. After so much experience as a case aid, they can be promoted to caseworker without a degree.
Those interested in working with CYS can apply for a job with the department at www.governmentjobs.com.
With the current case load and limited workers, one caseworker is working on intake calls. This person is screening calls to see if there’s abuse or neglect, a general concern about mental health, domestic violence, or calls where a grandparent is taking care of a child and is struggling because of age.
This person controls the flow of calls that continue to filter through to the rest of the department, and is always consulting with a supervisor and Strano-Taylor. Some calls simply need to be referred to another department.
If a call comes in that seems to have immediate risk, it is referred to Child Protective Services, and someone from CYS has to see the child within 24 hours. If a call is a general protective services call like neglect, it is rated on the level of severity and a case is handed out to a caseworker to get to within 10 days.
If a caseworker goes out to a call, and there’s anything to investigate, they have 60 days to investigate and close the case.
“We desperately need caseworkers. If anybody ever wanted to do this kind of work and wanted to help families and kids, this is the place to do it,” Strano-Taylor said.
A difference today compared to in the past, is CYS does much more to keep the child with their family now. She said this was a significant shift about nine years ago.
“Most of the work that we do once a caseworker goes out and lays eyes is to assess the family for risk and safety. The kiddo might be perfectly safe physically, but there might not be any food in the house. How do we connect them with services so that they can make sure they have food in the house? Maybe they don’t have any heat, and what can we do to help them? There was a time when there was an inadequate provision of services in the family, agencies would remove kids. That was the fix,” Strano-Taylor said.
Since then, she said, CYS is becoming a more fully social service department. Now, they look at what the actual underlying problem might be, and how to help fix it before removing children from a family, if the parents are capable and taking care of the child.
Another point she has noticed is that there is a high need for mental-health services. She said the system as it is meets about 60 percent of the needs through “no fault of anyone’s own, it’s just that’s the system that we’re in.”
She said there is mobile therapy that can come to the house, but is not great for every situation. She said it’s not going to be great for a teenager to do therapy with a parent sitting in the house with them.
CYS also tries to help parents get their children to physical health services. They try to help with appointments, but Strano-Taylor said after a certain point “if the parents prove unwilling or incapable of getting the children the care they need” the department will step in and consider medical neglect.
The three caseworkers in the department also have an on-call rotation, and with only the three of them there is a lot of time spent on call.
Moving forward, Strano-Taylor is planning to have meetings with those in the community who deal with children. She is also hoping to re-implement the truancy elimination protocol that was introduced in 2012.