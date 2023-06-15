BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fairgrounds will once again host the annual Keystone Nationals championship truck and tractor pull.
Presented by Full Pull Productions, the show will be held Saturday, June 17. Gates will open at 4 p.m., with pulling to begin at 7 p.m. Classes will include: Run What Ya Brung (Modified 4×4 trucks), limited pro super farm tractors, big rig semi trucks and a new class, youth division 4x4 trucks. The show will also feature a Triple Crown Diesel (street diesel 4×4) and Triple Crown Gas (street gas 4×4).
Tickets for the event are $18, available at the gate or in advance at jeffcofair.com. Pit tickets are $25. Children under 12 will be admitted free.
Final preparations for the show were discussed at last week’s meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, along with preparations for the 2023 Jefferson County Fair, to be held the week of July 17-22.
Members of the building and grounds committee reported that mowing, repairing water lines and electrical work are now being completed.
The board also discussed requests by vendors and performers asking for additional space during the fair. A committee will meet to finalize locations.
Susan Alexander reported that entries for this year’s general exhibits are slowly being registered. She encourages exhibitors to enter their items early by visiting the fair’s webpage, www.jeffcofair.
Board member Toni Facchine reported that the schedule for entertainment on the community stage during Fair Week has nearly been finalized. She said performers will be on stage for 90 minutes.
Activities will include bingo to benefit the Relay for Life on Monday and Tuesday nights; Mike Zaffuto’s Rock and Roll Pet Show, Wednesday; Gary Bickerstaff at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by Christian band, A Day Awaits, at 8 p.m.; The Village Voices from Brockway, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, followed by Samantha Sears at 8:30; and on Saturday, Nothing Fancy at 3 p.m., country rock band Rum Dums at 5:30 p.m. and bluegrass band Canoe Ridge closing out the fair at 8 p.m.
Looking ahead to next year, the board set a tentative date of Saturday, May 11, 2024, for the Spring Fling and Wine Walk.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 6 p.m Wednesday, July 5, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.