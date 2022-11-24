BROOKVILLE — While preparing for their Thanksgiving celebration, the children who attend KidzZone at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville found a unique way to show how thankful they are for their grandparents. They invited them to a spaghetti dinner at the church.
Last Wednesday evening nearly 200 people, most of the KidzZone children and their grandparents, and even some great-grandparents, enjoyed the dinner and fellowship.
Holly Girty, children’s ministry coordinator, welcomed everyone to the second annual “Thanks for Grandparents” dinner. Telling the group a little about KidzZone, which meets from 6 to 7:30 on Wednesday evenings, she said, “Our group of kids is an amazing group that has grown to about 60 kids within the last year! We are very involved in trying to bless our community through giving back. Our goal is to teach them to be the light of Christ. The kids have worked really hard, and we have really loving, faithful volunteers that are here every week. None of this could take place without them.”
During the program presented before the dinner, two groups of children sang. The Littles group of pre-schoolers sang “Deep and Wide” and “This Little Light,” followed by the KidzZone youth singing “Give Thanks,” with sign language.
Pastor Loren McQueen told the group, “It’s a pleasure to share an evening with the kids and grandparents. Thanksgiving gives us an opportunity to be thankful for the Son we are celebrating at Christmas. I encourage each of you on Thanksgiving Day as you sit around your tables to put words to the things you have to be thankful for.” He read from Psalm 100 before blessing the meal.
Placemats and colorful button pumpkins, made by the children, decorated the tables. Youth members of KidzZone served beverages and desserts.
Children sat with their grandparents during the dinner.
Eight-year-old Ava Slagle said she is thankful for her grandma, who “makes me good things, sweet things, to eat.”
Zoe Girty said she is thankful for “my Grandma who taught me life lessons, whether I needed them or not.”
Pat Burns, sitting with her granddaughter, said she is thankful because “my grandchildren and great-grandchildren keep me in touch with the present, and keep me young.”
The “Thankful for Grandparents” dinner is one of several special activities held by KidzZone. Weekly activities include games, lessons and music. They are preparing now for an all-new Christmas program, “A Night in Bethlehem.”