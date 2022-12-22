BROOKVILLE — The fellowship room of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville became the streets of ancient Bethlehem when the KidzZone youth of the church presented “A Night in Bethlehem.”
Holly Girty welcomed the audience to the program, saying “the kids have worked really hard to present this.” She invited everyone to walk the streets of Bethlehem following the concert.
The program began with three youth choirs singing Christmas songs under the direction of Taryn Miller, Holly Girty and Zoe Girty. Two of the songs were signed by the older youth.
Pastor Loren McQueen spoke briefly, reminding everyone to celebrate the real reason for the season.
Upon entering the village of Bethlehem, visitors were sent to register for the census, with a Roman soldier carefully watching all the activities.
Visitors to the Bread Market met the baker who showed how she ground the grain to make bread for hundreds of visitors. At the Potter’s Shed the children created clay gifts and at the Painter’s Hut they made Christmas decorations.
The program ended with a presentation of the Christmas story, with a live Nativity.
Refreshments were served following the program.