KNOXDALE — The 52nd annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming “went really well” over the Labor Day weekend, according to Tricia Rittenhouse.
The festivities began Friday evening with bingo games at the firehall. During intermission, this year’s royal court was announced.
- Queen Megan Deemer is the 18-year-old daughter of Leann Clark and Cliff Deemer.
- Junior Queen Carlee Lindemuth is the 14-year-old daughter of Shawn and Alex Lindemuth.
- Princess Aliyah Christensen is the 8-year-old daughter of Tori and Daniel Christensen.
- Junior Princess Bryn Bartley is the 5-year-old daughter of Sam and Katelyn Bartley.
- Mini Princess Eleanor Cummings is the 1-year-old daughter of Brandon and Mariah Cummings.
Each member of the court received a crown, sash and $50 cash award.
The celebration included a variety of activities for children. The Knox Dale Free Little Library provided free books, snacks and face painting. Center Hill Community Church had a large bouncy house, crafts and free popcorn, along with a box to accept donations for the fire department. There were also games on the midway following the parade.
More than 40 gift baskets and items were donated for the Chinese auction.
Rittenhouse said this year’s gun bash, held Saturday night, “had a bigger turn out than we’ve ever had. We were sold out before it even began.” Twenty winners were announced during the event.
The demolition derby on Sunday afternoon “went really well. People said it was one of the better demo derbies,” she said. There were 23 cars entered in the event. Derby winners were:
- 104 and below class — Noah Shaffer, of Brookville, first; Cody Shaffer, of Brookville, second; and Troy Peace, of Big Run, third.
- 105 and above class — Steven Hill, of Ohio, first; Aaron Hill, of Brookville, second; and Cody Shaffer, third.
- Free-for-all class — Hunter Greeley, of Brookville.
Twelve teams played in this year’s softball tournament, which began Saturday morning and ended Monday. Winning this year’s tournament was Park Excavating with four wins and no losses.
Rittenhouse commended everyone who helped make this year’s celebration a success. “Without our volunteers and the community, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” she said.
Next year’s Homecoming celebration will be held on Labor Day weekend, Friday, August 31, through Monday, September 3, 2024.