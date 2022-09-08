KNOXDALE — In spite of clouds and rain, “an amazing turnout” was held for the 51st annual homecoming celebration hosted by the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The weekend of activities began Friday evening with more than 100 people playing the Bingo games. During intermission, this year’s homecoming royalty was announced.
Crowned as the 2022 Homecoming Queen was 18-year-old Megan Deemer. A senior at Brookville Area High School, she is the daughter of Rob and Leane Clark. This year’s junior queen is Rayna Silvis, 15-year-old daughter of Steve and Chris Silvis. She is in the ninth grade at BAHS. Reigning as princess is 7-year-old Aliyah Christensen, daughter of Daniel and Tori Christensen. Aliyah is in the second grade.
Each of the contestants is a resident of Knox Township and the winner of a crown, sash and cash prize.
The annual softball tournament began Saturday morning, with 16 teams entered. The double-elimination tournament ended Monday afternoon, with Double A Lemonade as the winner and Mike’s Truck Electric as runner-up.
Following the annual homecoming parade, games were held throughout the afternoon at the park. The gun bash was held Saturday evening, with 20 winners announced throughout the evening.
History was made at the demolition derby Sunday afternoon. Mykenzi Toy of Ford City became the first woman ever to win at the homecoming event. She was competing in the small compact class. Other winners were Levi Shaffer, of Brookville, large compact; Zack Williams, of Luthersburg, Outlaw class; and Steven Hill, of Vincent, Ohio, the free for all event. A total of 21 cars competed in the derby.
The homecoming activities ended Monday afternoon with the selection of winners in the basket raffle. More than 50 baskets and prizes were donated this year.
The homecoming celebration is the annual fundraiser for the fire department. All events were held at the Knox Township Firemen’s Park.