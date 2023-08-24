Area communities and organizations are finalizing plans for this year’s Labor Day celebrations, which will include parades, demonstrations, a gospel concert, a car show, ball games and activities for the entire family.
Knox Township
The 52nd annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming will begin Friday, September 1, with a super bingo at the firehall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 6.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday breakfast will be available, with the soft ball tournament getting underway at 8 a.m. The community parade will begin at 11 a.m., followed by kids games on the midway at the park. Other activities include a CPR demonstration, face painting with free books and a snack by the Knox Dale Free Little Library, followed by the 20th annual gun bash at 6 p.m. The days activities will close with fireworks by Pyro Extreme around 9 p.m.
Sunday’s activities will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by a community church service hosted by the Knox Dale Global Methodist Church. The soft ball tournament will resume at 11 a.m. and the annual chicken BBQ will be served at noon. The 28th annual demolition derby will begin at 2:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. a corn hole tournament with music by Where It’s At DJ service will get underway.
The weekend will close on Monday with breakfast at 7, the soft ball tournament finals at 8 a.m. and a tie dye craft for children (cost is $2) at 11 a.m.
The kitchen will be open throughout the weekend and tickets will also be available for the drawings for baskets donated for the event. For more information call Tricia at 814-715-6310.
Summerville
A variety of events have been planned for Summerville’s Labor Day celebration.
The Labor Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, September 4, at the Church of Christ on Route 28 and continue to the Fireman’s Park.
At 11 a.m. Mike & Mike’s Cruise In will be held at the park. Sponsored by Mike’s Truck Electric and Mike Himes, the show will continue until 3 p.m., with judging at 2 p.m. Participants are invited to take “anything with wheels” — trucks, cars, tractors, jeeps, motorcycles, side by sides and bicycles. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Summerville Public Library.
Throughout the day everyone will be able to enjoy a chicken barbecue, games for kids and adults, Chinese auctions and entertainment.
Monday afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m. Gospel singer Jonathan White will be performing in the park.
Fairgrounds
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will present the 17th Annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show on Saturday, September 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The show will feature more than 100 tables of exhibitors and vendors from across the state.
The events of the day will include a food concession, special fundraisers, children’s activities, primitive games, flint-knapping demonstrations and the popular atlatl throw.
For table reservations or additional information, call the History Center at 814-849-0077.