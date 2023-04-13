REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library is bringing “Laughs for the Library” to the area for a night of comedy and fun at The Bellamauro.
Slapsticks Production will come to The Bellamauro on May 13 for a show featuring three comedians, headlined by David Kaye of “DryBar Comedy” of ABC TV. The show will be hosted by Ronnie Fleming of “Upright Citizen’s Brigade” and featuring Teresa Long seen in “THOU SHALT LAUGH.”
Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon said he saw the company put on other shows in the area, and decided to try bringing the act to Reynoldsville.
“I invite everybody to come out to this. It not only benefits the library but it benefits yourself because who doesn’t need laughter in their lives,” Rebon said. “I invite you to come out to not only support us as the library, but also to make yourself feel good.”
Admission is $25 and advanced tickets can be purchased at the Reynoldsville Library. Tickets will also be sold at the door the day of the event. Guests must be at least 21 years old as there will be alcohol served. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle to benefit the library.
Slapsticks Production is a comedy club and company based in Pittsburgh, which specializes in fundraising, calling themselves “The Funny Fundraiser.” According to the website, they are experts in stand up comedy and musical entertainment for all events.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Rebon said the show will be in the realm of PG-13.
“It’s not hardcore, but there may be a little bit of adult content,” Rebon said.
Winners of the raffles will be drawn and announced after the show. Winners do not still need to be present to win.
“It’s the first time we’re doing something of this nature… The library wanted to try something new, I had seen them do things in the area, so I thought ‘wouldn’t that be kind of fun to bring to Reynoldsville?’” Rebon said.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Reynoldsville Library.