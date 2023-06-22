BROOKVILLE — In spite of rain showers a couple days, the 2023 Brookville Laurel Festival is being called a success by those who attended the event, as well as those who planned the week of activities.
Laurel Board President Fuzz Young said, “It was a wonderful week. We reduced it down to seven days this year. Every night was a very good night. Sad to say it rained on Tuesday for Kids Night and Friday for the sidewalk sale, but as far as I’m concerned the whole week was a great success.”
Young said the board is trying to “advance and go forward with more food vendors and more activities for the community to get involved.”
He said the festival “finished up on Saturday with a great, sunny day, with the Grand Parade and dinosaur show, with fireworks” in the evening.
Marching in this year’s parade were 38 units, including five local fire companies: Brookville, Pine Creek, Summerville, Oliver Township and Sigel. Chosen as companies having the winning fire apparatus were first-place winners: engine and tanker, Oliver Township VFD; brush truck, Pine Creek VFD; and engine rescue, Summerville VFD.
Also appearing in the parade were bands and several floats, created by community groups, churches and businesses who support the Laurel Festival. Chosen as winners in the float division were Roseville Independent Chapel, first; Rhines Farm, second; and Berry Plastics, third.
Dozens of children gathered Saturday in the Town Square for the educational Dino-ROAR program which came to this year’s Laurel Festival. Young and old alike had the chance to meet and learn about three baby dinosaurs, and at the end of the shows had the adventure of tickling the chin of a young Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Following the parade, ice cream, strawberries and cake were served under the tent in the Town Square, sponsored by Carrier Funeral Home. At the same time carriage rides along Main Street were provided by Misty Lane Farms. Both events were free to the public.
Young thanked his “whole committee, the town and all participants who came out this week for the Laurel Festival.”
Next year’s Brookville Laurel Festival will be held the week of June 8-15.