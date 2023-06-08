BROOKVILLE — New activities along with traditional favorites will be featured in the 2023 Brookville Laurel Festival, which begins Saturday and will continue through next Saturday, June 17.
“We have cut the festivities down to a seven-day week,” Fuzz Young, president of the Laurel Board, said. “We rearranged a few things that hopefully will keep everybody in town involved. I urge everybody to come down and enjoy the week.”
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Borough Complex in memory of Brooke Emery, a 2020 graduate of Brookville Area High School.
In May the Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than were needed to meet the needs of patients.
At press time only six regular donations and six power red appointments were available. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org.
Fallen Heroes Memorial
New to this year’s festival will be the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial. The 28-foot wide American flag memorial “is made from 7,000 dog tags of those who have fallen in the War on Terror,” Laurel Board member Sandy Young said.
The memorial is hosted by Brookville First United Methodist Church with support from the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The flag will be on display at the church from 4 to 8 p.m. each day during the festival, and from 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
Book sale
One of the most popular events during the Laurel Festival is the annual book sale at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library on Valley Street.
Librarian Janine Strohm said, “We have a good selection this year, with something for everyone.” In addition to hundreds of used books, there will be “puzzles, DVDs, games and even some audio books,” she said.
The sale will go on all week during normal hours at the library: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Bargain prices will be offered throughout the week, with a special “$2 a bag on Saturday. Sunday will be free day,” Strohm said.
Dinger Dogs will be at the library for those visiting the book sale early Tuesday.
Strawberry Social
The annual Strawberry Social, hosted again this year by Carrier Funeral Home, will be held this year at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Town Square, immediately following the Grand Parade.
Free to all attending, strawberries and ice cream will be served as a refreshing treat after the parade.
Live music
Local artists will present a variety of music at the Town Square. Featured during the week will be:
• Sunday, June 10 — Jefferson County Line at 5 p.m. and Jukehouse Bombers at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, June 11 — Billy and the Neptunes, 12 to 4 p.m., performing rockabilly/oldies and restyled classics.
• Friday, June 16 — The Thieves, 6 to 9 p.m. offering something for everyone with a perfect blend of rock and country.
• Saturday, June 17 — Gary Bickerstaff Acoustic, 3 to 5:30 p. m., performing hits from the 60s to today, and Joe Patrick and 4 on the Floor, 6 to 9:30 p.m., country music.
History Center events
The Jefferson County History Center (JCHC) is also offering several special events during the Laurel Festival.
• Saturday, during the Art in the Park activities, will have a free activity for children in a tent which will be set up across from the Town Square.
• On Tuesday, during Family Fun Night, the Bowdish train and animated miniatures show will be open at the History Center. There is no admission fee, but donations will be appreciated. JCHC will also have a free sidewalk activity for youngsters in front of the center.
• Friday, during the sidewalk sale, JCHC will have toys, books, t-shirts, jewelry and even sharks teeth, along with real fossils.
This year’s Brookville Laurel Festival will end with a fireworks display around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 17, sponsored by F.O.E. 983 in Brookville.