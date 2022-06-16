BROOKVILLE — Laurel Festival Queen Abigail Keth attended the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning to introduce herself and share her background and future plans with them.
Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg, who is also on the Laurel Festival Committee, introduced Keth to the board during public comment. The Laurel Festival is happening in Brookville all this week.
Eighteen-year-old Keth just graduated from Brookville Area High School, and said she is excited to represent Brookville and the festival since she is from here. She grew up attending the Laurel Festival and now gets to be its queen.
“I’ve attended several events since I’ve been crowned. The day after I attended the Friends of the Flag Ride and made an appearance there and I’ve been here everyday so far and I’ve talked to lots of little kids,” Keth said.
She said she is excited to continue attending the festival through the rest of the week.
Keth is also a dancer with Dancer’s Studio, and has been since she was 4 years old. She is planning to bring her connections with them into the Laurel Pageant next year.
“So we can hopefully make it a little bit of a bigger event and get more people in the community involved,” Keth said.
She will be attending The Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, majoring in the business of beauty and fragrance and hopes to have her own company one day.