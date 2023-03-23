BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival Board is excited to announce it is now accepting applications for the 2023 Brookville Laurel Festival Scholarship Pageant. With this pageant the Brookville Laurel Festival Board aims to provide the opportunity for young ladies to build leadership and public speaking skills, showcase their talents, and give them the opportunity to earn a scholarship towards their future goals.
A $1,500 scholarship is awarded to the queen with additional scholarships available for first and second runners-up. Contestants must be between the ages of 16-20, single, never married, without children and remain so throughout their reign, as well as being a legal resident of Pennsylvania.
The 2023 Scholarship Pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 3 in the Brookville High School Auditorium.
Application forms must be submitted to Sandra Young at brookvillelaurelfestival@gmail.com or post marked and mailed to Attn: Sandra Young – Brookville Laurel Festival, PO BOX 394, Brookville, PA, 15825 no later than April 26, 2023.
For the application forms and more information, email brookvillelaurelfestival@gmail.com or visit www.brookvillelaurelfestival.com