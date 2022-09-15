BROOKVILLE — Everything is ready for this Friday night’s football game, when the Brookville Raiders host Moniteau. The new lights were turned on for the first time Monday night and the press box has been completed and inspected. “The press box is fully operational, the lights are working and the sound system — WOW!” Superintendent Erich May said.
May told the Brookville Area School Board at its work session Monday night the although everything is now completed, two change orders are necessary for the stadium projects.
One change order is for $3,000 in additional, unexpected excavation at the press box. “We expanded the press box in a northern direction, so we dug some additional piers to support the press box. They hit some pretty serious rock and had to bring extra equipment and men,” May said.
The other change order will cover improvements to the track timing system and a slight upgrade to the Internet for media use during events, along with some safety improvements. That cost is $5,000.
Members of the board expressed their approval of all the upgrades to the stadium, noting that they had been done without any tax increases.
Pam Johnson, executive director for Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, gave a brief overview of the services provided by Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Johnson said Head Start provides a variety of services to children from birth to age 5. “We focus on the whole child and the whole family,” she said. Noting that “it takes a community to raise a child,” she thanked the district “for your support of our programs by providing classrooms in your district. It makes a huge difference for our children to be in school district buildings, to ease their transition into kindergarten. We have had a wonderful partnership over these years.”
May highlighted some items which will be included on next week’s agenda for a vote by the board.
• Slight revisions will be made to the calendar, so that all early dismissal times will be uniform, causing less confusion for parents.
• The board will also vote on the district’s health and safety plan, which has been revised in accordance with ESSER requirements. May said the district’s plan has been simplified to be “more in line with what is really happening,” but still maintains the policy that guidance will be considered, orders will be followed.
• The district has received two grants of $122,000 each from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to support school safety and mental health. “We have two years to spend these grants,” May said. “On the mental health side, additional therapy and counseling will be provided for students in all grades, in all schools.” Safety issues to be considered will be addressed in executive session.
Three members of the audience addressed the board.
• Tabitha Coyne spoke briefly about the meetings being recorded, saying, “We just want the best for everything.”
• Randy McGaughey prayed for the board, reading scripture from Ephesians 1 and Psalm 91.
• Judy Clerx asked the board to consider having a voter registration event for 18-year-old students “to understand the importance of the elections.”
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session next Monday, September 19, at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.