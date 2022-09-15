BROOKVILLE — Everything is ready for this Friday night’s football game, when the Brookville Raiders host Moniteau. The new lights were turned on for the first time Monday night and the press box has been completed and inspected. “The press box is fully operational, the lights are working and the sound system — WOW!” Superintendent Erich May said.

May told the Brookville Area School Board at its work session Monday night the although everything is now completed, two change orders are necessary for the stadium projects.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos