BROOKVILLE — Shoppers at the Brookville Laurel Festival sidewalk sale this Friday will have the opportunity to talk to local author Ken Raybuck and purchase the three books he has written.
Raybuck will be located at the Jefferson County History Center on Main Street.
A 1970 graduate of Brookville Area High School, he pursued a career in banking, first in Punxsutawney and later moving to the Pittsburgh and Butler areas.
Since retiring, he spends most of his time as a sixth-generation owner at a cabin near the old homestead in Pansy (southwestern Jefferson County), where he continues writing.
Raybuck said he has been writing for most of his life, beginning when “I was 24 years old. I’ve kept a daily journal. When you force yourself to write something every day, it made writing a book easy for me.”
Because he has always enjoyed reading mystery thrillers, he said he had often thought about writing his own book. When he was diagnosed with cancer, “I thought, ‘If I’m going to do it, I’ve got to do it now,” Raybuck said.
His first novel, “You Meet Everyone Twice, an Extraordinary Journey Home” was written after Raybuck retired in 2017. He said he wasn’t planning to write a second book, until people started asking for one. He recently published his third book, “Youngstown, Undercover.”
- “You Meet Everyone Twice” portrays a young man’s nightmarish ordeal after he ran away from home. In desperation, Grant Miller goes to Mexico to escape his involvement in a robbery and the possible death of another man, where he suddenly becomes imprisoned in a country he knows nothing about.
- “SWORD, Great Lakes Spies and the First Strike Enigma,” is set in the early 1980s. It follows a young man named Sammy Kane as he tries to escape the FBI by hiding out in Canada. Readers who lived through the Cold War will recognize many of the events and themes in the book, Raybuck said.
- “Youngstown, Undercover” was inspired by a real-life event in Raybuck’s life. His brother, Don, survived three bullet wounds in his back. The story explores drug addiction, gambling and ordinary greed. The closing of the steel mills with massive unemployment, and the mob’s activity in racketeering and drugs make a toxic environment for the Zorn family. Randy Zorn, known only as Randy in Raybuck’s first two novels, becomes a main character who seeks revenge and goes undercover in this novel.
Raybuck encourages everyone “who has ever thought about” writing a book to “sit down and start it. You don’t have to be a writer; everybody has a story to tell,” he said.
Raybuck will be selling all of his books, which are also available online, at the sidewalk sale.