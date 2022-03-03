BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Council was visited by Boy Scout Troop 64 on Tuesday, as they attended the council meeting to earn their communication badges, and ask if the dam would ever be open for swimming or if an alternative swimming site would be open in the future.
Troop Leader Don Musgrave said the troop came up with this question together, as some of them grew up swimming at the dam and the Boy Scouts have used it for about 15 years for many purposes.
This question led the council to provide an update to the community pool project and grant request that is in progress. Council Vice President Karen Allgeier answered the question, saying the borough applied for and received a grant for the planning phases of the pool project.
“At this time, we have hired a designer based on what the grant provided us, to provide us with a plan that would include a swimming pool and the revitalization and reuse of Longview Park,” Allgeier said.
She also spoke about the future of the dam and the Walter Dick Memorial Park located there. She said the council would be discussing later in the meeting a grant to repair the swinging bridge, or the walking bridge, that has been closed for a year as of this month.
As for swimming at the dam, Allgeier said the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources lowers the allowable amount of E Coli in water each year, making it harder and harder to keep the dam open for swimming.
“...and it’s hard to hire lifeguards knowing that they may only get to work six days all summer because of the E Coli levels. So, at this moment, we don’t look at whether or not the dam can be open because once again, they keep lowering the levels, which means that you really shouldn’t be in the water. That’s why we are pursuing this grant opportunity to provide a beautiful recreational park with a pool at Longview, and take that underutilized park and make it a vibrant center for the youth and the people of town,” Allgeier said.
The Boy Scouts were also given the opportunity to ask any questions they had of council. Scout Ethan Gray asked what the process was to become a council member, which Council President Phil Hyes answered for them. Many of the council members thanked the Boy Scouts for their attendance and participation in the meeting.
Allgeier also said the borough has hired MKSK as the designer and architects for the initial work on the plans. Councilman David Taylor later said this is the same firm who did the town square, calling them “highly skilled professionals from Columbus, Ohio,” and said they were expecting a good result.
Allgeier also encouraged the Boy Scouts to attend the public meetings once the plans are done, explaining the community can comment on what they like and don’t like about the plans. She said she hoped to see the Scouts looking at the plans and giving their thoughts on how to make the park someplace they’d like to go.
Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison also said this is just the planning phase, and afterward the council would be looking for more grants and money for the construction of the pool and new park features.
“That’s one thing the Scouts can learn from this meeting that even with the best intentions, local governments can’t move that quick. It takes a while,” Hynes said.
Musgraves then asked if the construction of the new Interstate 80 bridges had anything to do with the timing of renovating the bridge. Dennison answered, saying the council tried to get PennDOT to include the walking bridge in the plans for the bridge removal, but was unsuccessful.
Later during the borough manager report, Manager Dana Rooney presented the T-Mobile Hometown Grant for the swinging bridge. She requested approval to submit the grant, and recommended the council approve a resolution stating if it would receive the grant, the borough would pledge to match the additional funds to ensure the project is completed.
Resolution 583-21 states that the borough requests a Hometown Grant of $50,000 from T-Mobile for the rehabilitation of the swinging bridge, and that the borough allocates local resources for the remaining costs of the projects, estimated to be $100,000. The council approved this resolution.
Rooney later said the additional money could also come from other grants, or could be pulled from the American Rescue Funds.
“As far as T-Mobile is concerned, the borough itself has to personally guarantee that the money will be there. There are other grants that I have that might possibly be able to fund this. So, I do plan on applying for those and going after those, but at the end of the day T-Mobile is concerned that if no other grant fund is ever secured, will the borough confirm that the rest of the money is there to make sure the project is seen through,” Rooney said.
She said if the borough goes through with the project now, and has a brand new pedestrian bridge, and PennDOT ruins it by dropping the old I-80 bridge on it, PennDOT will have to put in another brand new bridge anyway.
Rooney also said PennDOT has guaranteed access to the road leading to the dam through the entirety of the project because it is the only access to the water plant. She said there will be times the park is closed to the public, but there will always be access to the road.