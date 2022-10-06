BROOKVILLE — The last few years have been stressful for just about everyone. The church of Christ, which meets at 20 Hughey Road, Brookville, wants to be of encouragement and invites the community to be its guests for an uplifting and informative series of Gospel messages beginning on Sunday, October 9, and closing on the evening of Thursday, October 13.
The guest speaker will be Skip Andrews, a graduate of the Memphis School of Preaching and Ambridge University. He served as an elder for 12 years in Duluth, Georgia, and has done located ministry in Ohio, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and West Virginia. He and his wife, Helen, now work with the church of Christ in Sistersville, West Virginia. He has made mission trips to India, Panama, Ukraine, Dominica Republic and Iceland.
Thought provoking and encouraging lessons will include: One Is Not the Loneliest Number (John 17:20-23), He Showed God to Us (John 1:18-14:9), On These Two Hang –Everything (Matthew 22:34-40), Upside Down Leadership (John 13:1-18), By This Shall All Men Know (John 13:34-35), This Works! (Ephesians 4; Romans 12; 1 Corinthians 12), and They Made It – So Can We (Hebrews 10:32-12:3).
Andrews will teach the adult Bible class on Sunday at 10 a.m., and worship services at 10:45 a.m. and at 7 p.m. Weekday lessons will be at 7 p.m. daily.
To comment or request more information call 814-849-8619 and leave a message, or email office@countrypreacher.com.