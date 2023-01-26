BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Dog Warden Jamie Carlson attended the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning to remind residents the importance of buying a dog license.
Carlson said all dog owners with a dog that is 3 months or older need to have a current license. He said it’s easier now than ever before to get a license with more issuing agents in the area and the ability to buy one online.
The 814 Hardware in Sykesville is a new issuing agent in the county. Dog licenses can be purchased online at padoglicense.com.
“I just want to get the word out to all dog owners because coming here in the next few months I’ll be out checking in, making sure everybody’s in compliance and I’d rather have everybody have the shiny tags than go through the fining process,” Carlson said.
He said most of Jefferson County comes into compliance for the wide area it has.
“The best way and the easiest way to get your dog back when it gets loose is to have a dog license,” Carlson said.
He compared a dog license to a license plate on a car. It gives the dog an identifying number that connects it back to its owner.
The minimum fine is $50 plus cost which comes out to about $140, and the maximum fine is about $300 plus the cost. The license for a dog only costs $8.50, and if the animal is spayed or neutered, the fee is $6.50, a cost that hasn’t gone up in 25 years, according to Carlson.
Licensing fees support the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Dog Law Enforcement Office, which ensures the welfare of breeding dogs and puppies in commercial breeding kennels, regulates dogs classified as dangerous, and oversees annual license and rabies vaccination for dogs.
He said he can also check in the system to see if a person purchased a license the previous year. He said if people didn’t get one last year, they likely weren’t planning to get one this year.
All licensing agents are as follows;
- Summerville –Jodi’s Notary Plus
- Munderf –Dixon Corner Country Store
- Punxsutawney –Mahoning Valley Mills, Ragley’s True Value Hardware, Shop ‘N Save, and Beverly Guns and Supply
- Sykesville –814 Home and Hardware
- Falls Creek –Falls Creek Borough Building
- DuBois –Animal Health Services Oklahoma-Salem Road