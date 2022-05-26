BROOKVILLE — Jefferson and Clarion County officials provided statements regarding the recent Commonwealth Court ruling in Cumberland County that put a halt to PennDOT’s proposed plan to toll up to nine interstate bridges, including the Northfork Bridge in Jefferson Co. and the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion Co.
According to the Associated Press article, “Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered the halt, saying the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) must stop all studies, right-of-way acquisitions, construction or work under any contracts, and put off any planned hearings, meetings or spending.”
The tolling is proposed through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
The lawsuit was filed in March by Cumberland Co. and seven municipalities. Local members of the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition say they are pleased with this ruling and will continue to speak out against the proposed plan.
“The coalition is pleased that the ruling delays the tolling and hopefully initiates a better solution to the bridge problems. We stand together and will not let our guards down until a solution is developed that does not burden the residents and businesses of Jefferson County,” said Jamie Lefever, Jefferson County director of Economic Development.
Her counterpart in Clarion Co. echoed this sentiment.
“The CCEDC, with our partners in the No P3 Bridge Toll Coalition, were very pleased with this news. We will continue to press this tolling issue to ensure our highways and bridges remain business friendly,” said Jarred Heuer, executive director of the Clarion Co. Economic Development Corp.
He also shared that there will be a rally in Harrisburg on June 8 at 10 a.m. “so we can continue to make our voices heard in opposition to PennDOT’s tolling plans.”
Rep. Brian Smith released a statement about the tolling discussing Act 88 of 2012, which says “the board must assess each project’s scope, framework and impact on citizens and do a cost/benefit analysis before approving the project.”
Smith also said two separate lawsuits were filed by local governments in western and central Pennsylvania seeking to stop the governor’s latest “highway robbery bridge tolling scheme” for the Act 88 violation.
“P3 projects are supposed to be partnerships, not forced fees from one government agency,” Smith said.
Sen. Cris Dush also released a statement about the court ruling, and spoke to his own experiences living in Brookville and the impact the I-80 traffic has on the community.
“It’s clear from everything I’ve heard from you in the 25th Senatorial District that the tolling plan needs to be terminated, which is why the General Assembly continues to work on various efforts to end the tolling plan as well as make needed reforms to the state’s transportation systems and provide alternative transportation revenue sources,” Dush said.
He called the tolling efforts a “misuse” of the P3 law, and said it was “not well thought out” and that it does not address the disparity in the amount of money PennDOT gets from the region in gas tax versus what is put back into the region.
“For over 50 years I’ve seen the impact on the Borough of Brookville whenever there is an accident on I-80. Truck traffic diverted through Brookville’s Main Street and back out to I-80 between the Brookville and Hazen exits has a devastating impact on the businesses downtown. If they place these tolls, drivers will seek to avoid the tolls, with that having a daily impact on Brookville, as well as the other communities along I-80 where bridges are to be tolled, that none can afford,” Dush said.
In a statement on the issue, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson said PennDOT has “blatantly ignored public opinion” and called the plan “yet another tax and burden on the traveling public.”
“This preliminary injunction is welcomed news and will immediately stop all work related to the P3 Bridge Tolling Initiative. PennDOT has been executing contracts and entering into agreements, which is dishonest and wrong. Thanks to the Commonwealth Court, PennDOT is finally being held accountable and required to follow the law. I hope this serves as a warning to those within the agency who think the public is not watching,” Thompson said.
As previously announced, PennDOT’s plan will pursue one-way tolling at North Fork, meaning traffic would only be tolled westbound at this location. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars and could be in place for up to 30 years, officials have said.