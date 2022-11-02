BROOKVILLE — The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library is once again partnering with Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and the Knox Dale Methodist Church to collect winter gear for those in need.
“We are excited to partner with the Jefferson County CYS and the Knox Dale Methodist Church,” said Little Free Library Steward Becky Caylor. “After a successful donation drive last year, we think we can gather even more for those in need in 2022.”
Area residents can donate new winter hats, gloves and socks at either of the Little Free Library locations:
- The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library - Knox Dale United Methodist Church, 8024 Knox Dale Rd, Brookville, PA 15825
- Little Free Library Donation Point – 158 Witch Hollow Road, Brookville, Pa. 15825
The final day of collection will be Thursday, December 15th.
“After seeing the response for the last years, we are encouraging all of our library patrons to donate,” said Caylor, “and to take advantage of the well-stocked libraries to pick up some holiday reading.”
The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library, which is well-stocked with books for children, young adults, and adults, provides free books to the public. Anyone is welcome to visit the Little Free Library in Knoxdale and take a book.
“Since the Little Free Library’s launch six years ago,” said Caylor, “we have given away hundreds of the books to the community. We are fortunate to have the strong support of area residents who have donated the library’s entire inventory.”
A Facebook page was created to help share information about The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library, www.Facebook.com/KnoxdaleAreaLittleFreeLibrary.
What is the Little Free Library?
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges worldwide. Learn more about the Little Free Library movement by visiting LittleFreeLibrary.org.
Knoxdale Area Little Free Library Location
The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library - Knox Dale United Methodist Church, 8024 Knox Dale Rd, Brookville, PA 15825