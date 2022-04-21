CLARION — Several local officials spoke during the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition, an organization taking a closer look at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative and the legality of its implementation.
Jamie Lefever, director of Jefferson County Economic Development Corp., spoke on the concerns of Jefferson County, specifically Brookville where the Northfork Bridge is located. She said the county already experiences heavy truck traffic because of the large manufacturing and trucking industries operating there.
“...we don’t want to deter them in any way that they no longer want to stay in business in Jefferson County,” Lefever said.
She also mentioned the number of employees who drive in and out of the county for work regionally, and said the county does not want to see these people paying such fees just for work, especially given the current “trouble with workforce.”
She had a statement from Tracy Zents, the director of Jefferson Co. Emergency Services Department.
“I will agree that the aging structures of the bridges need to be replaced, but I believe the revenue the state currently gets in tax funding should be able to take care of the problem,” Zents statement read. “If this is allowed to go through, this will give them the green light to do other bridges.”
Lefever also focused on the heavy truck traffic that downtown Brookville already experiences when there is a closure of I-80. She mentioned the school in town, and the safety issues this would cause as a lead-in to Zents’ statement.
“We certainly do believe the bridges need to be fixed. I mean, we certainly don’t want to see a situation like they saw in Pittsburgh and that is number one concern is we want people to have safe travels but not at the expense of our businesses or residents,” Lefever said.
Lefever also said the Jefferson Co. Commissioners strongly oppose the project, which they have said themselves in previous public meetings.
Representative Brian Smith also spoke to the effects of the bridge tolling, saying it was great to have businesses speaking out because they know how it will affect them. He focused on the fact it would affect everyone, not just those businesses.
“...we need all our constituents to understand that it will affect every one of us that live in our districts and in this state. That money that our companies are going to have to pay… We know that all of us are going to pay more if we let this tolling go through,” Smith said.
Jarred Heuer, executive director of the Clarion Co. Economic Development Corp., talked about the impact the P3 initiative would have on the Clarion community.
“Here in northwestern Pennsylvania, the proposed Bridge Toll Act is an immediate financial deterrent to do business in our region, steepening the grade and an already uphill battle for our local businesses to compete. Trends, America’s workforce has shifted away from trucking and manufacturing. Despite these shifts, the Clarion County business community fights to keep manufacturing workers employed, and its factories up and running,” Heuer said.
He spoke about the shifting landscape of business because of trends in the supply chain and workforce, and that despite these, Clarion County has had success in attracting several new out-of-state manufacturers. He said Pennsylvania “must always work to present itself as a business-friendly state.”
The final speaker was Tracy Becker, director of the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry, who spoke about I-80 being intended as a free highway when it was first created.
“We’re going to keep this coalition going… We’re going to fight this, and then we’re going to work with PennDOT because there are other ways. We know that there’s issues, and we in the chamber world and in the EDC world, we hear this from our businesses, and we can come up with solutions and sit down and have a conversation, and that’s what we’re doing here. We’re coming out and saying that we’re not in favor of this tolling. We have some ideas, let’s talk,” Becker said.