HARRISBURG — Visitors looking at the Christmas trees in the rotunda of the state capitol just might see some ornaments that were made in the senior centers of Jefferson County.
Older adults from more than 70 Senior Community Centers in 35 counties across the commonwealth submitted ornaments in response to an annual request by the department. The tree will remain in the rotunda through the first week of January.
Tammy Miller, center director at Heritage House, said, “All four of the senior centers made ornaments for the capitol Christmas Tree this year. Brookville, Brockway, Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville each made different ones, mostly consisting of buttons, beads, gems, cinnamon sticks, popsicle sticks, and other decorations.”
She said the seniors “all had a good time making them and are planning on doing it again next year. This is an annual thing that we do at the centers. The seniors were thrilled to participate. Making crafts is not only fun but it helps the seniors with their dexterity and keeps them able to work with their hands, so this was a great activity for them. We had some that were made out of beads that had to be fed on to a pipe cleaner and then some that just used glue, so they had choices and were able to choose whatever they wanted to make.”
“The Department of Aging is pleased to see the tremendous response of ornaments submitted from the senior centers. Many of the centers expressed their appreciation for the opportunity offered to older adults to create the ornaments,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said. “Every year, the seniors get into the holiday spirit and use their creativity and talent in making ornaments that are unique to each senior center. Each ornament is unique and embodies the pride of being ‘made in PA’ along with the holiday tree that comes from a Pennsylvania tree farm. I extend our thanks to all of the seniors who contributed ornaments as part of this annual holiday tradition.”