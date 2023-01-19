PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Saturday, January 28, local poet Byron Hoot will give a poetry reading from his new book, “Poems of the Mad Hunter and Other Tales,” published by Quimby, Pickford and Cheshire.
The reading will take place at B’s Books, 122 East Mahoning St. from 3-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. B’s Books is mobility-accessible.
Hoot’s newest collection of poetry celebrates the beauty of the Northwestern Pennsylvania woods and the time-honored tradition of hunting, passed down through the generations. “It’s about hunting and it’s not at all about hunting,” he says, referring to the emotions and wonder that an outdoor life creates and that he captures in the free verse he writes.
A resident of Rochester Mills, Hoot is the son of a West Virginia preacher and long-time woodsman. Fishing, hunting and writing are the cornerstones of his contemplative life.
Questions can be directed to qpcpublishing@gmail.com. B’s Books can also be contacted about the event: (814) 938-3112