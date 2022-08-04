On July 28, the PA Wilds Dinner and Awards event was held, where recipients of the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Awards were honored and received both their award plaques and legislative citations.
Photographs were taken by Rob Hinkal Photography.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 7:23 am
Dale Luthringer, an environmental education specialist for Cook Forest State Park, received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Conservation Stewardship. Luthringer creates and leads teacher workshops and environmental education programs, with about 18,000 attending each year. He also organizes educational and volunteer events such as the Woodsy Owl Workday, the Cook Forest Big Tree Extravaganza, and the Cook Forest French & Indian War Encampment. The award was presented by Matt Marusiak, PA Wilds Center board member and land protection manager of Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Laura Funaki, president of the Friends of Twin Lakes board in Wilcox (Elk County), received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Great Places. Due to capacity and budget restraints, the Allegheny National Forest was originally going to close Twin Lakes Recreation Area. Friends of Twin Lakes saved the area and is now bringing in guests every weekend during camping and travel season. The award was presented by Nathan Reigner, DCNR’s director of Outdoor Recreation.
Dan McGinley, AJ Dereume and Jory Serrian from the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Event of the Year. When it comes to rural tourism marketing, it’s hard to think of an event more wildly successful than Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day, an event that can draw in up to 30,000 visitors each February 2nd. The award was presented by Kate Brock, PA Wilds Center board chair and executive director of the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties.
More information and photos can be found at https://www.pawildscenter.org/blog/recipients-of-the-2022-pa-wilds-champion-awards/.
