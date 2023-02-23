BROOKVILLE — The resignations of two long-time teachers at the high school were accepted with regret Monday evening by the Brookville Area School Board.
Retiring at the end of this school year are Ronald Ramolt, English/communications teacher, and Marilyn Himes, junior high math teacher. Ramolt has been employed with the district 35 years and Himes for more than 32 years.
Resignations were also accepted from Logan Snell, special education teacher at Hickory Grove; Tiara Tetlow, child specific aide at Pinecreek Elementary; Milton Ragsdale, custodian; and Sharon Miller, part-time food service worker.
The board also approved a long list of personnel matters.
- Hired to fill the vacancy created by Snell’s resignation was Karly Gilbert, at a salary of $48,834.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Tiara Tetlow, child specific aide; Bethany Caldwell of Strattanville, emergency certificate; Lisa Neidich, special ed; and Austin M. Fields, custodian.
- Sarah Leight Sporger was approved as a mentor for Karly Gilbert.
- Approved as bus drivers were Erica Bish for Yale Transportation and Patrick Renninger for Rossey Busing. Removed as a driver was Michael Troup for Haines Transportation.
Coaches and volunteers
- Baseball — Chad Weaver, head coach; Rob LaBenne, assistant coach; Chad Riehl, Mike Mararra, Joe Kalgren, Ben Reitz, Brady Taylor and Nathan Bonfardine, volunteers.
- Softball — Carl McManigle, head coach; Adam Neil, assistant coach; Jill McManigle, Megrah Suhan and Vincent Esposito, volunteers.
- Track — Dan Murdock, boys head coach; John MacBeth, boys first assistant coach; Jill Siege-Good, boys assistant coach; Dana MacBeth, girls head coach; Ryan Young, girls first assistant coach; Ron Ramolt, girls assistant coach; Amber Siar, junior high head coach; Time Pospisil and Dan Reed, junior high assistant coaches.
Programs and policy
- Approved was the school calendar for 2023-2024. The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, August 23, and the last day will be Wednesday, May 22. Any necessary cancellations will be added to the end of the calendar.
- The board approved a five-year contract with the transportation providers. Board member Luc Doolittle, chairman of the transportation committee, said “the contract really stays the same from our last contract,” with some minor increases in rates as a result of inflation.
Board member Fred Park commented on contractor Jane Yale, who “has been involved in transporting students for 41 years, either as a bus driver or a contractor. I want to commend and thank her for those years. She was one of those bus drivers that you hardly ever heard of; it wasn’t that she had the kids scared to death, but she had expectations of the students on her buses to behave the way they were supposed to. If you did hear from her, you knew it was serious, something that needed to be taken care of, and I really want to thank Jane.”
- The board approved a trip to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the Raider baseball team. The team will be accompanied by four coaches and volunteers. In addition to playing baseball, the team will tour the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and donate time at a local soup kitchen/food pantry. All costs of the trip will be paid the the booster club and players’ families.
Financial matters
- Accepted were donations from the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation in the amount of $931.81 for district carnival games and $3,111.45 for robotics materials and competition registrations, baby simulator parts, a large format printer and Hall of Fame booklets.
- The board approved an additional expense of $900 for an electric drop-down batting cage for the auxiliary gym. The original cost of $5,000 was approved February 14, 2022, but because of supply chain issues impacting availability and delivery, the cost has increased. All expenses will be covered from the athletic ticket sales account.
- The board was notified that the district has been approved for $43,275 from the 2022-2023 Rural and Low Income School Grant.
- The board accepted the audit for the school year ending June 30, 2022, which shows all financial statements have been presented fairly, conforming to governmental accounting standards.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.