BROOKVILLE — Brookville local Lu Ann Murray was recently a recipient of the 2021-22 Jefferson Cares Award for her extensive volunteer work not only in Brookville, but around the surrounding communities as well.
This award is considered the Nobel Peace Prize for community service, and is awarded through the United Steelworkers Conventions. Murray traveled to the United Steelworkers Constitutional Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 10 to accept her award on the stage during the convention.
There is one winner from each district of the United Steelworkers, and Murray was selected as the winner for District 10. This district covers the entire state of Pennsylvania. Murray was nominated by District 10 Representative Lee Breazeale for the award.
Murray had been a trustee and union steward for Local 247M, a former GMP local, for four years until her brother was elected as treasurer of the Local. She has worked at Berry Global for 30 years and recently earned the position of quality inspector.
“Congratulations Lu Ann I am proud for you to represent Local 247M and your community. You are an awesome person that truly deserves this award. Thank you for all that you do,” Breazeale said.
Murray also thanked all the people who have helped her with some of her projects over the years.
“I am truly at a loss for words with this award. I am humbled and grateful for the honor. I am proud to represent and the self satisfaction is a reward in itself. I enjoy what I do, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Murray said.
She is a volunteer firefighter and community activist in Jefferson County. Joining the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department was her first major act of volunteerism in the community. Murray said she did this as a way to deal with her divorce years ago. Volunteering was something she always wanted to do.
“This was my positive that came out of my divorce, me doing my volunteer work. The camaraderie is unbelievable. I had always wanted to be a firefighter, and my ex-husband didn’t approve,” she said.
Murray joined the fire department in 2014 at 49 years old, completing the training to be an active firefighter. This was the first thing she did after her divorce. Today, she is in the top 10 most active responders to calls in the department. She was the ninth member of her immediate family to become an active volunteer firefighter.
She is also the reporting secretary, reporting back to the state about every call the department responds to, and is on seven committees within the department.
In 2018, Murray was one of a group of people who brought new life into the Brookville Laurel Festival that was nearly non-existent at the time. Today, the festival is a nine-day long festival with themed days throughout the week. Murray specifically is proud of Hometown Hero Day during the festival.
A few years after re-building the Laurel Festival, she embarked on the Hometown Hero Banner Project by herself. She researched banner programs, manufacturers, and the process to get the banners hung all for the veterans of Brookville. She then designed the banners by herself, and began distributing applications around town when she was ready.
She also had several meetings with PennDOT and the electric company to get approval for the poles on which the banners hang. Today, the banners are installed on the light poles on Memorial Day and are left up until Veterans Day.
Brad Greeley, the Brookville Borough Maintenance crew, and Silverado Tree Service all volunteer their time to the banners’ installation and removal each year.
“I literally cried when we installed the first banner,” Murray said. “I have enjoyed this project so much. I’ve worked hand in hand with the families and veterans. I’ve heard their stories, and I learned a lot of history. I would be in tears hearing their stories, it was just very heartwarming.”
Since this project, she has also helped the Sykesville Borough get its own banner project started, and the first batch of the borough’s banners were dedicated this year. Murray had already done all the work of choosing a banner company and knew the process that needed to be followed, and was able to guide Sykesville residents through that process.
A passionate fundraiser, Murray also participates in the 911 Memorial Stair Climb, climbing 2,200 steps, the equivalent of the 110 floors in each of the twin towers. Proceeds from this are donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Fire Department of New York’s Counseling Services Unit.
All of the many projects Murray has embarked on are all important to her for different reasons.
“I enjoy it all. The hardest work is the fire department because we never quit training. The most fun is the Laurel Festival, because I hire all the entertainment so my fun part is going and scoping out all the entertainment… and I’ve seen all the happiness of all the families that come in and enjoy the festival. The most meaningful project is the banners for the veterans,” Murray said.