BROOKVILLE — Work on Brookville’s Main Street water line replacement project has been delayed again, as a result of materials not arriving at the site.
Engineer Steve Gibson told the Brookville Municipal Authority Tuesday afternoon that the project is now slated to begin July 11, pending delivery of materials. “Getting materials is the big hold up,” he said.
With this delay, Gibson said most of the work on I-80 should be completed, causing less traffic problems. Both lanes of traffic on Main Street will be maintained during the project.
Most of the work will be done on the south side of Main Street, in the parking lane. “As we get closer to the start date, we should have a better idea of the work schedule,” he said.
Gibson also reported that work is expected to begin next week on the first phase of the Water Street waterline project in Corsica.
Work has been completed on the sludge transfer bed. Gibson said it “will save a lot of time and money” and water commissioner Aaron Haines said “it is going to add efficiency to our operation. It was a very good project.”
Manager Dana Rooney reported that the water and sewer departments each have a CD maturing. After checking local interest rates, the board voted to move the money from each CD into the appropriate PLGIT account, where the interest rate is currently 0.9 percent, compared to 0.25 percent available locally.
Welcomed as the newest member of the authority was Jason Geer, who fills the vacancy created last month by the retirement of long-time member Brad Miller.
An executive session to discuss legal information followed the meeting, with no action taken.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the Borough Complex.