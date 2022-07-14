BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s long-awaited Main Street water line replacement is finally underway.
Engineer Steve Gibson told the Brookville Municipal Authority (BMA) that the contractor “has received the remainder of the materials” needed to begin the project. Work started Monday morning at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Franklin Avenue. “They plan to start next Monday along Main Street, working toward Fetzer,” he said.
While a completion date is not known at this time, “they plan to go as fast as they can to minimize impact” on customers, Gibson said.
Reviewing the project, he said the entire main line will be installed, then taps will be connected. Water commissioner Aaron Haines said most customers will only have their water service affected from two to four hours while the taps are changed.
Gibson said that property owners who recently replaced old lines will not be affected. “We have a pretty good handle on what needs to be replaced,” he said. Copper lines that have replaced the old lead lines will not be changed.
Terra Works, Inc. is the contractor for the water line project.
Fairgrounds project
The authority approved a request from the Jefferson County Fair Authority for a donation of $29,102.50 from the BMA as part of its capital waterline replacement project.
Haines said the money would be “a 50 percent cost share for installation of a segment of waterline to the Conservation District building.” The project would include 152 lineal feet of 6-inch pipe and the service tap. The line will then be owned by the municipal authority.
The Jefferson County Fair Authority is currently a customer of the municipal authority.
Maple Street project
Haines reported that a 300-foot section of 6-inch pipe was replaced on Maple Street after six leaks happened in a short time. He said after repairing two of the leaks, it was determined that replacing the segment of line would be more cost effective. “This was at the first slip joint pipe installed in Brookville, in the ‘50s,” he said.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, at the Borough Complex.