BROOKVILLE — While work on Brookville’s Main Street waterline project is proceeding “rapidly and efficiently,” a delay in delivery of 12-inch pipe is changing the game plan slightly.
At its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon, engineer Steve Gibson told the Brookville Municipal Authority five service connections have also been completed. “We have been pressure testing and bacteria testing the line. We are making good progress,” he said. “Work should continue along Main Street.” He said service connections will also continue, pending delivery of materials. “We have had some issues with materials delays, but as long as materials keep showing up, we should be on base.”
Approximately 1,700 linear feet of the main line has been installed since Terra Works began the project last month. There is still about 1,300 feet to be installed, but Terra Works only has 240 feet of the pipe in stock, according to Water Commissioner Aaron Haines.
“We learned there has been a recent price increase to the tune of $22 per foot of pipe,” Haines said at a recent meeting with representatives of the company supplying the pipe. “When asked when Terra Works would get the remainder of their pipe, they could not give us a date. They said the pipe is being produced every day, but they simply cannot meet the current demand across the country.”
He said PennVest will also allow an extension without jeopardizing funding, “because many of their partners are experiencing the same shortages across the country.”
Gibson said work is nearly complete on the first phase of the Water Street waterline project in Corsica. “The contractor has completed installation of the water main services, and is working on upcoming paving and lawn restoration. We expect a final walk-through in August or September.”
He said “there are a couple other branch lines and that is taking a systematic approach with CDBG money. We have secured money to continue on Water Street and submitted application earlier this year for essentially phase three, which will continue Water Street up to Pine Street and Maple Street, as well.”
The lines being replaced are the old asbestos lines.
Gibson also told the authority there has not yet been any action on any of the grant applications submitted earlier this year, but he expects decisions may be announced later this year.
Visiting the meeting to learn more about Brookville’s water quality was Richard Laundenslager, who had previously worked in water quality. He also expressed concerns about fluoridation in Brookville’s water. Haines invited him to have a tour of the water plant and “we can meet in my office to discuss whatever you would like to discuss about Brookville water.”
Haines told the authority he will be ordering filters modules for replacement next year at the water plant. He was advised to order now to receive the filters in time for next year’s replacement project. Sixty were replaced this year.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Borough Complex.