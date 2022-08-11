BROOKVILLE — While work on Brookville’s Main Street waterline project is proceeding “rapidly and efficiently,” a delay in delivery of 12-inch pipe is changing the game plan slightly.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon, engineer Steve Gibson told the Brookville Municipal Authority five service connections have also been completed. “We have been pressure testing and bacteria testing the line. We are making good progress,” he said. “Work should continue along Main Street.” He said service connections will also continue, pending delivery of materials. “We have had some issues with materials delays, but as long as materials keep showing up, we should be on base.”

