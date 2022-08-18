BROOKVILLE — A DuBois man died in a motorcycle crash near Brookville on Route 36 last weekend, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.
Shumaker said Robert Coleman, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. She estimated the time of death to be around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Shumaker said the cause of death was blunt force trauma, though Coleman was wearing a helmet.
She said Coleman wasn’t found until Sunday morning.
“They saw him at 6 a.m. and the motorcycle was in the woods, it wasn’t even near him,” Shumaker said.
Shumaker said Coleman was a veteran of the U.S. Army.