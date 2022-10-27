MARIENVILLE — The Marienville AREA Library Open House hosted on Election Day has been an important tradition from the earliest days of the Library. During those early years it was a tea served to the community by the Friends of the Library.
The social aspect of the Open House remains, but in more recent years an exciting Unique Chance Raffle has been added. Area individuals and businesses are contributing many items to make this year’s event memorable.
The tea and fundraiser takes place between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
And yes, it is the Marienville AREA Library. AREA is a very important part of the library’s name. On the Commonwealth’s official list, the library serves Barnett, Howe and Jenks Township. But by agreement it also treats Millstone Township in Elk County as part of its area.
One look at a Forest/Elk counties map makes the reason why very clear. When one looks at the map they will also understand why the library has library members from other Forest, Clarion and Jefferson County townships.
One of its best Open House treats are the ham balls and cheese balls made by Janet Fennel, a Friend of the Library and a resident of Kingsley Township.
The Open House is also a time to inspect the new ramp to the book shed made by two of the libraries volunteers — Brian Foltz, of Clarion County, and Bob Vbroncic, of Marienville.
The Open House is a time to meet and greet neighbors, indulge in the treats supplied by the Friends of the Library and support the library via the fundraiser.