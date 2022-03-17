MARIENVILLE — The Library working with the Friends of Marienville Area Library has the first of Spring programming planned.
On Thursday, March 17, learn more about the voices found in the forest that surrounds us. Dale Luthringer will present a program titled Critters, Calls, and Skins. Meet the animals as illustrated by their distinctive calls, see their physical adaptations through seeing their shapes, skin and color, that helps them survive in their natural habitat.
On Thursday, March 24, find out the fascinating backstory of the Scripture Rocks trail in nearby Brookville. Ken Burkett of the Jefferson County Historical Society will present information on recent work that has been done uncovering the story behind the man who wrote on the rocks a century ago. This will be an excellent introduction to Brookville’s Scripture Rocks Heritage Park.
Both of these presentations will be held at 6:30 pm in the Library’s new, spacious Kiehl Conference Room. More programing on Marienville’s history as well as matters of local concern is in the planning stage. Keep track of these additional events on the Library’s Facebook page.