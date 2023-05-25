MARIENVILLE — Marienville hosts Forest County’s Bigfoot Festival June 9-11. The Marienville Area Library activities will start even earlier with renowned Bigfoot investigator, Mike Familant, presenting “The Bigfoot Experience Tour” at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 8, at the library.
In fact, the Bigfoot experience has already started at the library. A beautiful Bigfoot quilt, made by Sharon Rivers, is currently being raffled off. Tickets are $2 for a single ticket or $5 for three tickets.
The library’s Bigfoot activities, will move uptown on Friday, June 9. At the library’s booth there will be a book sale that includes Bigfoot books and bookmarks. The booth will be well stocked for the festival with those Bigfoot items and many used books as well as another opportunity to get tickets for the quilt raffle. On display will be a 1961 edition of “Abominable Snowmen: Legend Come to Life” by Ivan T. Sanderson.
The used book sale will continue at the library during normal operating hours from Saturday, June 10, through Thursday, June 16.