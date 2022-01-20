MARIENVILLE — Marienville’s Winterfest is returning this year after having been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it is one of the town’s mainly indoor events of the year.
Winterfest will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marienville Area Civic Association Building. The event is sponsored by MACA each year.
“We are glad to be able to have Winterfest since we had to cancel last year due to COVID,” Roxanne Thornton with MACA said. “MACA wants to thank the many volunteers that work in the kitchen, sell raffle tickets, and call bingo.”
The event will have food for sale, raffles, a Chinese auction, and bingo, going on all day. Event favorites like the bake-off and chili cook-off will also be returning this year.
Beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a karate demonstration.
The chili cook-off will take place at noon, and participants are asked to bring a pot of chili to enter the competition.
The cookie, pie, and cake bake-off will be held at 3 p.m. and those participating can bring either a pie, a cake, or a dozen cookies to enter.
The coloring contest will take place at 4 p.m.
The Snowflake cutting contest will be at 5 p.m.
Following the day’s activities indoors, there will be sky lanterns lit and sent up at 6 p.m., and a torchlight snowmobile/ATV parade will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a vintage snowmobile display.
The snowmobile parade is sponsored by the Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club and the sky lanterns are sponsored by the Forest County ATV Club.