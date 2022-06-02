BROOKVILLE — Employees and residents at the McKinley Health Center in Laurelbrooke Landing held a send-off party for Mark Manfroni on his last day of work before moving.
Manfroni has been employed at the center for more than 26 years and will be leaving for a planned move with his father Art to Lancaster to be near his sister Molly. When Manfroni started telling co-workers that his last day was coming soon, they decided to give him a proper send off for his years of dedication at the center.
Abby Tosh and Christina Wesson got to work making his last day at work a memorable one. Tosh’s father, Dave Miller, is a member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company so she started talking about having the department and police come for the send off.
“My dad told him he could ride in the fire truck through the Laurel Fest, but now since he’s leaving he won’t be able to,” Tosh said.
They decided to bring a little bit of the Laurel Festival to Manfroni, and Miller drove him around the complex in the fire truck.
Brookville Police also came out, with officer Mick Stormer leading the fire truck in with sirens and lights announcing their arrival.
The whole ordeal was a surprise to Manfroni who was led out to the front of the building by coworkers when the sirens were heard.
“Oh wow thank you everyone, I love working here,” Manfroni said as he came out the door.
He was thrilled to see everyone there for him, and surprised to see his father there as well for the occasion.
Manfroni was loaded into the truck by Miller and Stormer for his ride around Laurelbrooke before coming back for pizza and cake inside.