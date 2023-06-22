BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
• Leroy James Pontious of Sykesville and Nicole Marie Crooks of Sykesville.
• Joshua David Murray of DuBois and Taylor Marie Wargo of Reynoldsville.
• Jordan Andrew London of Punxsutawney and Amber Leigh Zanella of Punxsutawney.
• Lara Howard Joiner of Brockway and Virginia Lee Rhoads of Brockway.
• James Anthony Neal of Reynoldsville and Verna May Bundy of Reynoldsville.
• Charles Edgar Farlow Jr. of Brookville and Mandy Lea Leathem of Brookville.
• Douglas Paul Means Jr. of Brockway and Ashley Ann Palmer of Brockway.
• Mark Wayne Forrest of Corsica and Melissa Yvonne Morris of Corsica.