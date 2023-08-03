BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:

  • Christopher Patrick Freemer of Brockway and Elizabeth Nicole Marshall of Brockway.
  • Nicholas James Denobile of Brockway and Kadie Ann Chamberlin of Brockway.
  • John Richard Valimont of Sykesville and Kathleen Marie Biggie of Sykesville.
  • Colten James Gearhart of Kersey and Samantha Lee Zimmerman of Kersey.
  • Jesse Thomas Johnson of Falls Creek and Summer Jane Bishop of Falls Creek.
  • Christopher William Paul Farren of Reynoldsville and Elizabeth Rivera of Reynoldsville.
  • Douglas Alan Farbo of Punxsutawney and Katie Harmon Neal of Punxsutawney.
  • Cody James Warnick of Sykesville and Cheyenne Brook Shields of Sykesville.

