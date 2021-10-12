BROOKVILLE — With parents continuing to protest the district’s support of the mask mandate, Superintendent Erich May assured the Brookville Area School Board Monday night that “we are not looking for an excuse to close” the schools, “we are looking for ways to stay open.”
May told the board that a weekly update on COVID cases in the district is posted on the school’s website (www.basd.us) each Wednesday. “Last Wednesday we had 11 positives among the student body,” he said. “We are hanging pretty steady at 10 or 11 positives in the district; that seems to be the trend over the last month. We have three currently on staff. On average we have one positive case per 100 people. What we are seeing in the district are fairly mild cases.
“We are not anxious to close the school,” he said, adding that closing a classroom, a grade or a building would be a more likely place to start. “It is a staffing shortage that would have the potential to close a whole building.”
May pointed out that “in the last two weeks, three federal courts have acted on complaints regarding masking mandates, in all of these cases ruling in favor of mask mandates and the districts’ need to enforce the mask mandate. Doing what we’ve been doing puts us on the right side of the law.”
By the numbers
May gave his annual “Brookville Area by the Numbers” report, noting there is a slight decline in enrollment in the schools this year, down to 1,382 students from 1,400 last year.
The number of district students attending Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School (Jeff Tech) has increased from 65 last year to 83 this year, but there has been a slight decline in the number of students, 61 down from 69, being homeschooled. This year there are 29 students enrolled in Brookville’s cyber program, with 48 enrolled in other cyber schools, compared to 19 and 50 last year.
Building improvements
May presented three proposals from architect Amos E. Rudolph of Seneca for improvements to district facilities.
- Northside window replacement would include the removal of all exterior windows and replacement with new aluminum, operable windows “appropriate in style for the existing historic building.” Costs are included in the district’s ESSER II grant.
- Cooling the main gym and auditorium at the high school would be included in the district’s use of ESSER III money awarded by the federal government, with specific uses outlined in the grant.
- Replacing the existing stadium lighting and press box at the football field is a capital project of the district.
“We are moving forward with all three of these building projects,” May said. The board will be asked to approve the proposals at next week’s board meeting.
E-rate project
The board will also be asked to approve the hiring of AdvanEdge Solutions to be an e-rate consultant for the district’s next e-rate project.
Technology director Matt Simmons said the proposed funding for the district for the 2022-2025 cycle is $269,872, with the district’s share of the project estimated to be $80,961.60.
“Two years ago the e-rate program expanded and they allotted a certain amount of money based on student enrollment,” he said. At that time the district upgraded its wireless network and switches. “What I would like to do this time around is address our fiber optic cables,” he said. “To take full advantage of available funding,” he is asking the board to approve AdvanEdge Solutions as the consultant for the project.
Policy revisions
At next week’s meeting the board will also be voting on the first reading of revisions to several district policies, dealing with local board policy. May said the revisions come from recommendations for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Visitors
There were several residents who spoke during the visitor portion of the meeting.
- Randy McGaughey reminded members of the local teachers’ union that their dues may be supporting programs they don’t support. He gave a brief report on the truth about Christopher Columbus.
- Judy Clerx said, “I am concerned what direction our schools are going, the direction our country is going and in turn, the direction that the school board is going.” Talking about the mask and vaccine mandates, she said, “Life is full of risks. We have the right to do what we want with our own bodies.”
- Steve Wesson suggested that the board revise its social media policies based on recent comments on Facebook by a member of the school board.
- Christina Wesson said masks and vaccines should be a matter of choice. Referring to the recent shortage of health care workers and airline pilots and flight attendants. “If people are willing to leave their jobs rather than get their vaccinations, they won’t keep their kids in school either.”
The Brookville Area School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, October 18, in the Hickory Grove gym.