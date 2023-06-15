BROOKVILLE — A good ending to a busy school year was reviewed for the Brookville Area School Board at its work session Monday night.
Superintendent Erich May said, “This was my fourth year in the Brookville Area School District, and it was by far the most normal.” Referring to the challenges presented by the pandemic, he said, “We have worked hard to protect our children and to protect childhood. We had a really successful year in all four of our schools and it was a strong finish to a successful year.
“Graduation was great. Baccalaureate was great. Prom was great. Sports teams performed well. The end of the year was loaded up with successes and victories.” May thanked “all of our administrative team and faculty for a job well done.”
Governor’s award
May reported that the school district has been named a gold winner of the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award. The award recognizes “high schools engaged in efforts to educate, engage and inform students in how to get involved in the voting process.”
Criteria to receive the gold award included having 85 percent of eligible students registered to vote, having students serve as poll workers and conducting a mock election.
The school received the award through the work of the senior civics class.
Literary Journal
A copy of “A Slice of Life,” this year’s literary journal featuring a variety of work by high school students, was presented to board members.
The journal features the art and writings of 43 students. Included are short stories, poems and drawings.
May said “this is the third year that we did the literary journal, with Title (federal) grant monies through the community connections department. This is a way of connecting the district’s families by showcasing student work. I was really impressed by the work” of the students.
Copies of the journal have been placed in the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library and are also available at Watershed Books on Main Street.
Board member Fred Park asked if there could also be an opportunity for elementary students to showcase their work.
Construction
An update was given on the numerous construction projects underway in the district.
- The window replacement at Northside School is now underway. Most of the windows already have been replaced, with some interior work to be finished. Park said, “The building looks very nice and this a project that is really going to enhance the building.” He said, “The workers complimented the district on how well kept that building is and what a great building it is structurally.”
- The bench project at the high school is now underway. The benches are being installed between the sidewalk and high school cafeteria. Contractor for the project is CBF Construction of Sligo.
- May said the turf and track project in the stadium “is still with DEP.” Work on the track may begin next week. “The DEP permits we are waiting on involves only the surface of the turf itself, so it is possible to begin work on the track, fence and pavement while awaiting approval for the turf.”
- The outdoor freezer for Pinecreek Elementary School has been purchased, at a cost of $42,300, which includes delivery and installation. Below the budgeted amount of $55,000, May said that will allow $13,000 for any necessary concrete and electrical work.
New projects presented to the board include:
- Replacement of approximately 50 clocks at Pinecreek School, at a cost of $15,000.
- Replacement of whiteboards at the high school, along with a few at Pinecreek, at a cost of $123,000.
Budget review
Business manager Ellen Neyman presented a brief review of the proposed 2023-2024 budget.
The proposed $31,351,004 budget is a 0.2 percent increase over this year’s budget, and will require no tax increase. She reminded the board this is the final year of ESSER funds from the federal government, which will affect next year’s budget.
“We are trying to keep costs down,” she said. “You have had a conservative approach for the last several years that is working very well. Once ESSER money is gone, we will have to look at post-COVID expenses.”
The board will vote to adopt the proposed budget when it meets in regular session next Monday at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove Elementary School.