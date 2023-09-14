BROOKVILLE — Three weeks into the new school year, Superintendent Erich May said everything is off to "a strong start" in the Brookville schools.
"I visited all four schools on the first day," he said, "and was impressed by how quickly faculty, staff and students got back to business. We have solid attendance percentages," with "families that are enrolled in our district committed to school."
Safety and security continues "to be our top priority." As part of the safety plan, a tornado drill, "which went very well," was held Monday in all the schools, he said. He also briefly reviewed the district's health and safety plan, required since COVID.
"Transportation is running more smoothly now. There are still a couple tweaks to be made on routes, but the worst of it is behind us and now we are fully using the new software," he said.
"We have all but one professional position filled. We are still looking for a few good men and women to fill some vacancies for support staff," May said.
He summarized his report saying, "things are looking very good in the schools. I'm really grateful for the hard work and attention to detail by the students and staff."
Upcoming events
May also reported on several upcoming events in the district.
- Homecoming will be held Friday, September 22, beginning with the tailgate party at 5 p.m. The Homecoming court will be introduced and the king and queen will be crowned just prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff against DuBois. During halftime ceremonies this year's Hall of Fame inductees — Ken Burkett, John Grottenthaler, Larry McManigle and Chuck Taylor — will be recognized in a brief ceremony.
High school principal Shawn Deemer said the inductees will be honored in a special assembly to be held at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, September 21, in the high school auditorium. "The community is more than welcome to attend this recognition ceremony along with senior high students," he said. "This will be an opportunity for our juniors and seniors to see members of our community who are role models."
- Early in October students will have "a little different" experience, a four-day weekend. "Parent-teacher conferences will be held October 5 and 6, with "no school for students on Friday, October 6," May said. "We are encouraging parents to reach out" during the conferences.
October 9 "will also be a day without school for students because we have an in-service day. Kids are going to have a four-day weekend; that's a little different from years past."
- May said the schools will not be having the traditional open house evenings this fall. Instead, "we will have more of a showcase March 12, 13 and 14, to showcase student work and teacher efforts."
Pathways to Graduation
Deemer and Assistant Principal Kaytie Straw gave a brief overview of the newest Pathways to Graduation requirements established by the state.
"This is not our idea; it is a direction from the state," he said. "The administrative team, the guidance counselors, our staff and our students need to know which way they are heading towards graduation."
The guidelines focus on test scores in algebra, biology and literature, but offer options for students who do not meet the required scores on those Keystone Exams.
The pathways, established under Act 158 of 2018 and begun with the Class of 2023, provides multiple pathways for students. "There are a lot of options available for career opportunities," Straw said.
Sunday sports
The board continued its discussion of opening the schools for Sunday sports practices, requested at last month's meeting by the Brookville Bombers, a feeder program for girls' softball.
The district currently has no policy that prohibits the use of facilities for practices on Sundays. May said in the past Sunday practices and events have been allowed occasionally, depending on circumstances.
Board member Fred Park said, "I have a problem with Sunday becoming like every other day. I have seen it slip by little by little. I am not against the Bombers; I think it is sad that they have to work around everything else."
Other members of the board said they have mixed feelings about the request for practices on Sundays.
Coaches, parents and students were also present to plead their case for the practice sessions, which will be held in the gym at Pinecreek School on Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons from November through March. Ben Dixon assured the board that all practice sessions are optional.
The board will continue its discussion next week.
Visitors
- Tabitha Coyne questioned the necessity of vaccinations, saying "students are being hurt" by them. "You don't make the policies, but you are liable for them," she told the board.
- Randy McGaughey said elections have consequences and said he believes it is important to set policies.
- Roger Lays encouraged the board to consider the entire spectrum when making decisions. "This is a community," he said.
Monday night's work session was opened with a moment of silence in remembrance of 9-11. Following the meeting an executive session was held to discuss personnel and real estate matters.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.