BROOKVILLE – What started as a USDA-certified slaughter facility now offers a retail market, bringing local, farm-fresh products to the Brookville community.
Meatheads in Brookville offered custom processing in 2022, but in the past few months, the storefront with cheese, milk, and meat has been growing in popularity.
Meatheads offers beef, pork, chicken, and specialty cuts. According to employees, they can do special orders for thicknesses and cuts, and have pre-marinated steaks, stuffed pork chops, and steak pinwheels that sell out whenever they are offered. Currently, they have 19 types of cheese, 13 types of deli meat, chipped steak, hamburgers, pork sausages for breakfast or links, and more.
Meatheads ownership said that they have built relationships with farms around the area, providing locally-sourced meat and other products. They said they have cheese from Mercer, honey from DuBois, maple syrup from Marienville, butter from DuBois, and milk from Brockway. It is a USDA-certified slaughter facility, and Meatheads said that the next closest is in Reynoldsville but after that, farmers may have to travel as far as Knox.
The business is growing. According to Meatheads, farmers are happy with the slaughtering and custom processing. Even without advertising, interest in the meat market is growing in the community.
Meatheads has plans to become a one-stop meat market, expanding some of their services and finding out what the community would like to see in their store. They hope to find more local farms and producers to showcase in their marketplace. In the future, they may look into catering.
When Meatheads wraps products for farmers, they make sure that the farmer’s name is prominently displayed, so the customer knows who provided the meat. They want to help farmers ease the cost and difficulty of slaughtering and processing their animals.
Meatheads is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information is available on its website, www.meatheadsmarket.com.