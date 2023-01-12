BROOKVILLE — County, borough and township officials attended a recent meeting hosted by the Jefferson County Emergency Services Department to highlight the crisis facing emergency medical services (EMS) locally and across the state.
Led by county EMS Director Tracy Zents, the meeting was meant to bring to light the staffing shortages and lack of funding for local ambulance and related volunteer fire services. As the number of ambulance services in the county continues to decline, the county is coming together to search for a solution to a problem jeopardizing the safety of the residents.
“To put it in a nutshell, EMS is on life support right now,” Zents said. “You’re going to hear me relate to some on the fire department end, and on law enforcement end…all three disciplines are struggling, probably the most critical in our area right now is on the EMS side.”
Zents gave a presentation outlining the structure of the county’s EMS agencies, and the regulations that determine how they operate. EMS agencies offer pre-hospital care for the severely ill or injured before reaching the hospital. Today, these agencies are called at an increasingly frequent rate for less and less severe ailments.
According to Zents, EMS is covered under Chapter 81 of Title 35, which he called an “antiquated law” that governs all aspects of emergency services and management. Senate Resolution 60 came out in 2004, and SR 6 came out in 2018. Both identify the state as having an aging population that has placed “a significant demand on EMS and fire services.” He said the only difference in these two resolutions are the years they were passed.
He said despite working with state legislators for the last 20 years to address the issues, nothing has been accomplished. Now with the condition of local EMS, Zents is asking for local government officials to search for a more immediate solution. Zents explained that while tax incentives are a positive step, this is not going to be enough to draw new EMS personnel or first responders to careers.
“One of the first things you got to understand is the uniqueness of EMS, which the requirement is to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week. EMS cannot limit readiness time like other healthcare providers, who determine their operating hours and can schedule patients. The impact of society issues has affected EMS providers as many have left the EMS careers because of varied levels of PTSD,” Zents said.
He further said with declining donations, fundraisers, grant funds and subscription programs, EMS services would not survive as a conventional business model.
Locally, the EMS transport agencies receive supplemental support from the volunteer fire departments with Quick Response Services (QRS) and some police officers with certified EMS training.
Not only are the current agencies experiencing strain because of the lack of employees, but there are fewer fire volunteers as well and even fewer pursuing an EMS certification. Where the county used to have eight EMS agencies, there are now only five serving the same area.
The most recent closure, the Summerville Ambulance Service, cited lack of employees as its reason for closing last year, a similar struggle of all the agencies. The Summerville Firemen’s Association still receives QRS calls for the area, which Warsaw Fire Chief and 911 Center Director Chris Clark spoke on.
In more rural township areas, fire departments operate with QRS units to respond to EMS calls in their jurisdiction. Even these services are experiencing the strain, as Clark explained by the increase in calls QRS units are receiving. A QRS service from a fire department in the southern part of the county responded to 280 calls in 2019 at an estimated 397 hours. During COVID-19, QRS services started only responding to calls for immediate care to lessen the exposure, and found this to lessen the burden on them as well. Still, the same QRS unit responded to 205 calls for about 290 hours. Clark said some of these volunteers are going on multiple calls a day for EMS calls.
“The ambulances could be less available, therefore putting that burden on fire departments to go on QRS when they normally wouldn’t,” Clark said.
Zents said Jefferson County is currently facing low reimbursement rates for EMS calls, nuisance and overuse of the EMS system, low wages and long hours.
“That was the case years ago, where somebody needed an ambulance… they were severely injured or ill. Today the ambulance services are finding that they’re being called for anything and everything,” Zents said.
The low reimbursements are coming from insurance companies now sending checks for ambulance rides to the individual rather than the EMS service. These checks don’t always make it back to the ambulance service, according to Zents.
“If we do nothing at all, eventually the services are going to close and there’s not going to be anybody to respond to the call,” Zents said.
Following the presentation, Zents opened the floor for discussion among the officials and EMS representatives present. Possible solutions for the immediate problems were discussed and a group is being established to continue these discussions.