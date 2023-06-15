BROOKVILLE — An opportunity to bring healing to veterans and their families is now on display at First Methodist Church in Brookville.
The Fallen Heroes Memorial, sponsored by Veterans & Athletes United (VAU), was created in 2018 and has been displayed in more than 60 locations to bring awareness of the ultimate sacrifice made by over 7,000 Americans who died during the Global War on Terror. A second memorial flag was recently completed.
The memorial flag is 28 feet wide and six feet tall, created by dog tags of those who died during the Global War on Terror, beginning September 11, 2001. It will be on display at the church until July 1, then will travel to Zelienople.
Included with the display is a mahogany battlefield cross by veteran artist Alicia Diets, and a plaque briefly describing the program.
The idea to bring the memorial flag began several months ago when local residents saw it while visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville. The Rev. Joe Short, pastor of First Methodist Church, presented the idea to his church council. “They were 100 percent in favor to it,” he said. “That is the work of the church.”
His son served in the Middle East. “This is an awesome thing. It is humbling when you see all those dog tags,” he said.
As volunteers from the church were preparing to assemble the flag, he asked them to pause for a moment of prayer, asking God’s blessing as “we thank you for these veterans and we thank you for those who served and we thank you for those who have given their all.”
Saturday afternoon Pastor Short welcomed visitors to the memorial and encouraged them to sign a guest book. He pointed out that several coins had been placed on the battlefield cross. “Those coins have a special significance,” he said. “If you leave a penny, it means you visited. A nickel means that you and the deceased soldier trained at boot camp together. If you served with the soldier, you leave a dime. A quarter is very significant because it means that you were there when that soldier was killed.” The tradition of leaving a coin on a soldier’s grave stone was begun during the war in Vietnam, to let the deceased soldier’s family know that somebody stopped by to pay their respects.
The memorial display is sponsored by a donation from the local Military Order of the Purple Heart and a private donation.
John Delaney, a Vietnam veteran who was a combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps, said, “I’m a veteran. I know how I feel about the fallen veterans. When I came home from Vietnam, we were spit on and everything. We were never recognized at all.” He wants other veterans to get the recognition they deserve.
“When the (Brookville) Army Reserve unit was deployed, I really felt proud when they came home. I even cried at that parade,” he said.
Delaney said he also works with the military crisis line, helping troubled veterans. “We are losing a lot of veterans every day,” he said. “I believe this flag will bring healing.”
Delaney said he hopes a lot of people from other towns will see the memorial while visiting the Laurel Festival. “Maybe they can get it in their town,” he said.