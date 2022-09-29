BROOKVILLE — When caring hearts come together for the greater good, amazing things happen, just like in the case of the “Military Share” program — a distribution set to take place at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for any U.S. Military member or household with at least one person who has served in the armed forces.
Military Share, a Produce Express Program of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, is designed to provide fresh, nutritious foods for military families.
Military Share is funded exclusively by donations. While requests to include specific items in a distribution may impact the cost, people can sponsor a military family for just $15.
Members of the Jefferson County Shelter Task Force, including Tonya Przybrowski of the Jefferson County Housing Authority, started brainstorming of where and how to get the Military Share program locally for the county’s military personnel and veterans. Having many variables to factor in, they reached out to the Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Director Dave Reitz.
The biggest player of the team is Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania. Gerry Weiss, director of Network Relations, has been instrumental in making the process very organized and possible.
Having a motivated team assembled, they set out to look for a venue adequate to have a drive-thru style pick up location for food boxes, while keeping in mind the venue must accommodate the tractor trailer bringing the supplies.
Cindy Plymer, agency relationship coordinator of Second Harvest, spent the day with the team visiting sites for a location. Once the location was selected, details such as delivery dates, volunteers needed, time of distribution and so on still needed to be decided.
“Knowing the weather is never predictable — rain, snow or whatever Mother Nature gives us — we need to have a plan and have volunteers,” said Weiss.
The team would need at least 12 to 15 volunteers for each distribution.
To learn how to sponsor a Military Share distribution, contact Weiss by email at gweiss@nwpafoodbank.org or phone at 814-459-3663, ext. 120
Upcoming Military Share distributions
Military Share distributions will be held at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Route 28 in Brookville on Thursday, October 6, and Thursday, Dec. 1. All distributions are first-come, first-serve. Those who attend must bring a photo ID and remain in their vehicle for the distribution.
While the specific items distributed will vary based on Second Harvest’s available inventory, each eligible, registered family will receive fresh produce, one quart of fresh milk, 12 eggs, cheese and a box of shelf-stable pantry staples such as soup, pasta, sauce and cereal. When available, meat, fish and poultry products may also be included.
While not all-inclusive, a list of commonly included items is:
- Cheese
- Eggs
- Fresh milk
- 100-percent fruit juice
- Cereal
- Crackers
- Granola bars
- Pasta
- Peanut butter
- Soups
- Apples
- Broccoli
- Carrots
- Corn
- Lettuce
- Onions
- Oranges
- Potatoes
- Strawberries
- Tomatoes
- Ground beef
- Ground turkey
- Chicken quarters
- Canned tuna