BROOKVILLE — Dave Reitz attended the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning to provide an update from the county Veterans Affairs Office.
Reitz said all the flags have been placed at all the cemeteries across the county, and he thanked all the American Legions, the VFWs, Boy Scout troops, and cemetery associations for getting flags placed.
“The cemeteries that I’ve been to, everything looks impeccable,” Reitz said.
He included that the VA office will have hours at the Punxsutawney VFW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 7, and at the Brockway Legion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Reitz said the county would be gaining several volunteer Disabled American Veterans (DAV) drivers in the coming weeks. He said one of the drivers would be returning from medical leave, and others were new volunteers being processed in the Altoona office.
A new project in the works, Reitz said he is talking with Summerville Eats and Sweets about providing a free meal to veterans once a month.
“As we work through that minutiae there, I will report back on what we can do, and what we’re actually looking at when the figures come back in from the both of us,” Reitz said.
Finally, he gave an update on the Military Share food program through Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.
“It’s going absolutely great, currently we’re serving 200 veterans households, and typically we start our distribution between 2 and 2:30 (p.m.) even though it’s scheduled to start at 3 (p.m.) and when I get there at 12 (p.m.) to start setting up the last two times there have been anywhere from 13 to 25 cars that are already waiting to get in line,” Retiz said.
The next distribution day is Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Distribution is always done in a drive-thru format.
He once again explained that the share program is on a first come first serve basis, but said the program hadn’t run out of boxes of food since the first month. He said since increasing the count to 200 and including extra “proxy” boxes the amount had not been a problem. He said the program has gone just over 200 a couple of times.
“Unfortunately the only way we can increase the amount of food that we get is to run out, and we’ve only run out, I think once…” Reitz said. “This program really is meeting a need in our county.”
The distribution started late last time, only because the truck bringing the food blew a tire on the way there. He said this is not the norm for the distribution day, but that everything was still taken care of by 5:30 p.m.
He also took that time to remind everybody that they would have to fill out fresh paperwork on the next distribution in August. He said Second Harvest is required to do the paperwork, and it would be the same paperwork as the first distribution day.
“It’s nothing new and it really shouldn’t hold the program up that much. The ladies are still going to come to the car windows, they’re still going to take your information, they’re still going to check you in, it’s just going to take a little bit longer like the first time,” Reitz said.
He encouraged the public to thank the volunteers of this program, saying there is about 30 volunteers who show up and make this work every other month. These volunteers include members of the Jefferson County Housing Authority, members of the Jefferson County Fair Board, members of several of the American Legions and VFWs in the county, and the commissioners.
“The work there for the volunteers might go on some but it certainly isn’t unnoticed because without the efforts that all the volunteers put in, we wouldn’t be able to offer the program at all,” Reitz said. “It is a really big deal and you’ve seen how big the deal is to a lot of these veterans that come out to get this food.”