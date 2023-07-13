BROOKVILLE — Miller Fabrication Solutions in Brookville is one of the nation’s top manufacturers, according to The FABRICATOR® magazine’s 2023 FAB 40 list. The fabricating trade publication’s annual ranking placed Miller at No. 21 on the list of the most successful metal fabricators in the United States, up two places from its No. 23 position on the 2022 list.
Miller has ranked on the FAB 40 for six consecutive years. The list identifies the 40 largest metal fabricating operations based on the previous year’s revenue and other data provided by companies that earn the majority or their revenue from contract and custom manufacturing involving sheet metal, plate fabrication or tube fabrication. The results are published each year in The FABRICATOR’s June edition.
“The FAB 40 ranking validates our efforts to strengthen our position as a Tier 1 supplier partner committed to helping original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) fulfill their customer promises,” Miller president Eric D. Miller said. “Our newest facility – the Pine Creek plant that will open later this year – will further expand our component parts production capacity, allowing us to scale operations and leverage more automated solutions to streamline processes and create new efficiencies. We expect increasing customer demand and new technology to fuel continued growth.”
As one of the country’s top metal fabricating operations, Miller serves as a strategic metal fabrication partner for OEMs in heavy industries like construction and forestry, transportation and engine and turbine equipment. What distinguishes Miller Fabrication Solutions from a typical job shop supplier is the total integration of its manufacturing solutions into an OEM’s supply chain, along with value-added services that help customers mitigate risk and drive product innovation.
Miller employs approximately 400 people at four western Pennsylvania plant facilities. The company provides a broad range of solutions, including industrial fabrication; coating and finishing; welding; mechanical assembly; machining; on-time production; capacity management; inventory control; logistics optimization; and value engineering /value analysis. Learn more about Miller’s completed and ongoing projects by visiting https://millerfabricationsolutions.com/gallery/.