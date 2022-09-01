BROOKVILLE — Contract steel fabricator Miller Fabrication Solutions will open its doors to the public Friday, October 7, in celebration of Manufacturing Day (MFG Day). The annual, nationwide event aims to inspire the next generation to start careers in modern manufacturing.
Miller will host free tours at each of its three facilities for educators, students, customers, vendors and community members. A job fair, held throughout the day at each location, will highlight available career, apprenticeship and training opportunities with Miller.
Tour participants will see the latest technologies in robotics, CNC (computer numerical control) machinery and other equipment while learning about best-in-class lean processes, safe behaviors in the plant and what goes into fabricating high-quality parts for some of the biggest equipment manufacturing brands in the world.
“Participating in MFG Day is deeply important to Miller Fabrication Solutions,” Eric Miller, the company’s president, said. “Deloitte’s 2022 Manufacturing Outlook shows an anticipated shortfall of 2.1 million skilled manufacturing jobs by 2030. Unfilled jobs could limit the industry’s productivity and growth. By taking part in events like MFG Day, Miller is working to build the foundation for the regional manufacturing workforce of the future.”
Miller’s MFG Day tours will run every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 111 Second St. and 225 Miller Drive in Brookville. Tours will also be given at the Homer City facility. To register for one or more of Miller’s MFG Day events, visit the Events section of MillerFabricationSolutions.com.
Manufacturing Day is presented annually by the National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute.