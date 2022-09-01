BROOKVILLE — Contract steel fabricator Miller Fabrication Solutions will open its doors to the public Friday, October 7, in celebration of Manufacturing Day (MFG Day). The annual, nationwide event aims to inspire the next generation to start careers in modern manufacturing.

Miller will host free tours at each of its three facilities for educators, students, customers, vendors and community members. A job fair, held throughout the day at each location, will highlight available career, apprenticeship and training opportunities with Miller.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos