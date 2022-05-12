BROOKVILLE — After serving 22 years as a member, most recently as chairman, of the Brookville Municipal Authority, Bradley Miller has announced his retirement and resignation from the board.
His resignation was accepted with regret. Solicitor Jim Dennison told Miller “you can be proud of what you’ve accomplished.” He told the board, “Brad has done a lot, with the building of the water and sewer plants.”
Miller said he’s had “great examples from previous directors. It has been a pleasure serving here and I’ve had great help with everything.”
Miller’s resignation was effective at the end of the monthly meeting, held Tuesday afternoon.
Elected as the new chairman was Roger Shaw, with Robert Moss to serve as vice chairman. To fill the vacancy, the authority will submit the name of Jason Geer to the borough council for appointment to the authority. Member Sam McKinley was also appointed as the third signature for the checking account.
Waterline projects
The Municipal Authority is inching forward on this summer’s waterline projects.
- Engineer Steve Gibson said the contractor (Terra Works) for the Main Street waterline replacement project is ready to begin the project as soon as materials are delivered. He said the contractor contacted the supplier about delivery, but has not received an update. “They were hoping for the end of May, but at this point that is probably not feasible.” The contract calls for the project to be completed by Thanksgiving.
- Water commissioner Aaron Haines said the “materials for the George Drive waterline have been delivered.” Construction is expected to begin soon.
- Bids were opened for the first phase of the Water Street waterline project in Corsica. The project is a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) project through Jefferson County. Manager Dana Rooney said the project “came in higher than anticipated. The low bid for Phase I came in at $161,410.” In the original application the authority was to match 10 percent of the total cost, which would be $16,141. “However, because everything is higher than usual, CDBG funds are not stretching as far, so the county came back and said if you wish to continue with this project, they need the authority to match $36,225.” After brief discussion the board voted to proceed with the project.
Other projects
- Haines said meters were set for Love’s Truckstop “and they are now looking at an opening date around June 20. BFS has also started work and we will be installing their water taps” next week.
- Haines also said the sewer department is still working on getting materials for the Oak Street sewer line project.
- Gibson said rebar materials were delivered last week for the new sludge transfer bed and Terra Works will be on site this week. The project is expected to take about a month to complete.
Other action
- The authority voted to move $400,000 from a savings account at S & T Bank to a PLGIT account to take advantage of a higher interest rate. The PLGIT account can be accessed twice a month without penalty.
- Borough resident Larry Pearsall had subpoenas for several members of the authority, regarding a dispute about the clean-up of his property on East Main Street.
- Rooney said summer employees will be working on mapping water and sewer lines, manholes and valves to help during emergencies, such as a waterline break. The borough will also be mapping its stormwater system.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m Tuesday, June 14, in the Borough Complex.