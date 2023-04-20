SIGEL — The Millstone Township wildfire was officially deemed “detained” on Sunday, April 16, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, however area crews had the majority of the fire that started in Elk County near the northern border of Jefferson County contained by last Thursday evening.
Jefferson County EMA Director Tracy Zents said there were a few calls related to a “rekindle” over the weekend, however they were not true rekindles. This was echoed by Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Smith, with both saying these were calls from people in the area of the fire seeing “hot spots” that remained smoldering as a result of the heat of the fire.
Smith said that with any large-scale fire like this, once it’s deemed “out” it doesn’t necessarily mean the fire will stay out.
“We had multiple people within an hour being called back out there, because there were definitely trees and stumps still smoking,” Smith said.
He compared it to a campfire that smolders all through the night even after no more logs are added.
“The fire was called in on Wednesday (April 12) around 12:45 p.m. and crews from Sigel VFD and other departments, to include DCNR, were on scene around the clock until Thursday evening. Once the volunteer fire departments left, DCNR and USDA Forestry Service controlled the scene,” Zents said.
According to Smith, the first fire suppression unit arrived on scene within 10 minutes. “From that point forward, 28 volunteer fire departments from five counties spent almost three days battling a very large forest fire.” He also said there were 13 county, state and federal volunteer support organizations that assisted, and four different EMS stations from three counties to provide medical standby.
Zents said the volunteer services built fire lines around the camps and homes in the area thereby allowing firefighters to “aggressively knock down the bulk of the flames” to deem it under control Thursday evening.
There are no structural damages reported at this time. There were a few instances of some vehicles backing into trees, and a UTV breaking down in the fire zone, according to Smith.
The U.S. Forest Service – Allegheny National Forest reported an estimated 447 acres burned in the fire once the fire was considered 95 percent contained on Saturday.
Zents said this was a result of teamwork across all five of the counties involved in the emergency response.
“The whole process is about teamwork. Teamwork that involves so many individuals and agencies. From the 911 Center dispatchers who took the numerous calls and dispatched the fire and ambulance services, to their continued updates and fulfilling mutual aid requests, all the while – while still handling separate emergency incidents that was occurring; to the volunteer fire departments and ambulance services who responded to and worked tirelessly to protect properties while risking their wellbeing; to the emergency management personnel who fulfilled many resource requests to aid in the extinguishment of fire and for making sure all communities within the county had fire protection while this major incident was occurring. It really wasn’t a one county effort, but five counties and their agencies. Every one of the agencies that I mentioned in all five counties brought this to a successful conclusion,” Zents said.
There were a total of six drops of fire retardant from airplanes used as a factor in knocking down the fire. Smith said the first person on the scene was Sigel VFD’s assistant chief from Sigel Ward 2 station 14, who is also a forest fire warden in Millstone Township. Smith said the first request once on scene was for air support because he could already foresee the fire being bigger than a regular brush fire. Once DCNR representatives arrived, they were in agreement of getting airplanes loaded, which took about three to four hours for the first drop.
He said the public can help local volunteers in many ways, first by heeding warnings to not burn. He said once a wildfire is burning, it creates a lot of its own weather conditions that can increase the intensity of the situation.
The next way to help is to volunteer if able to, as local volunteer ranks are “dwindling so fast it puts an extra burden on the ones that still volunteer.” For those unable to volunteer, Zents encouraged making a donation to the fire departments to help them maintain and equip their stations.
Finally, Zents said to consider making a donation of drinking water or Gatorade for situations like this one. While it only costs a few dollars for a case of water, Zents said to think about the numerous calls that occur and the amount of water it takes to keep someone well hydrated under such conditions.
Zents and Smith confirmed there were two firefighters who were dehydrated during the course of the wildfire. Zents said it could have been much worse had it not been for the donation of water for all the emergency services involved.
“We’re extremely grateful to all the volunteer firefighters and the community as well. I was totally astounded by the support that was given to the fire departments, not just Sigel, but everybody there with food and water, each day we were down there we had multiple people coming with cases of water, Gatorade, sandwiches and pizza,” Smith said.
He also said restaurants from surrounding towns made donations of some kind while volunteers were still on scene. Smith is working on compiling a list of all those who made donations so they can be thanked personally, calling the experience “humbling.”
Zents encouraged the public to thank a local volunteer if they know any.
“Lastly, if you see or know one of them, thank them directly. A little thanks goes a long way. While not every ‘responder’ was visible that day, there were a lot of people who were actively involved in this fire, to include the 911 dispatchers, emergency management personnel and even volunteer fire departments that provided coverage in the different communities when their own first responders were at the fire scene,” Zents said.