CLARION — Watch the talented teens of Clarion County compete for scholarship prizes and awards during the “Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program.”
Back by popular demand, this year’s program will be held on Saturday, September 30, at the Clarion-Limestone High School Auditorium. Applications are now being accepted. Girls from grades 7th through 12th grade living or attending school in Clarion County are encouraged to apply. If you or someone you know would like to participate, stop by the Chamber office to pick up an application or visit our website at www.clarionpa.com. Applications are due in to the Chamber office no later than June 1, 2023.
For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.