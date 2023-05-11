BROOKVILLE — One girl died, one student was LifeFlighted to an area hospital with serious injuries and four students were arrested for drunk driving or underage drinking in the Prom Promise mock accident staged at Brookville Area High School Thursday afternoon to remind senior high students of the dangers of distracted driving.
Shawn Deemer, assistant principal, said the accident was staged “to show students the consequences of drinking and driving, or even distracted driving, especially this (Prom) weekend.”
The two-vehicle mock accident was staged in the lower parking lot of the high school. A compact car was hit broadside on the driver’s side by an SUV, with the driver of the car “killed” in the crash.
Students participating in the mock crash were Kerstyn Davie, Zani Spellman, Logan Girt, Kendra Himes, Alex Reynolds, Caden George and Maddie Hannold.
Kendra Himes “died” in the crash. “Participating in the mock crash last Thursday was something I thought I would never experience. I played the deceased passenger, so my experience was very different from everyone else’s,” she said.
“I sat in the driver’s seat of the car that was hit by the drunk driver. During this assembly, I wasn’t allowed to move or open my eyes at all. The firemen had to lift the roof of the vehicle off, and break the windows with me inside. Hearing the sound of the saws and hammers by my head, without getting to see what was actually happening was very spine-chilling. Although I know the simulation wasn’t real, I was still terrified. As the firemen lifted me out of the car, they placed me on a stretcher, and then into a body bag. This was a very surreal experience to say the least. Knowing that my classmates and teachers had to see me in a situation like this made me feel terrible.”
High school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “The mock crash event gives us the opportunity to talk with the students about the impact their decisions have on their lives and on the lives of those who love them. In an instant, their life can be changed forever. We want their prom to be a great experience and this assembly gives them insight into how driving under the influence and/or distracted driving (texting and driving) creates risks that can be deadly. One of the key points made during the mock crash debriefing that is held with all of the students who participated is to think about how the people who love them would be if they got ‘that call’.”
Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle was the first to arrive on the scene. Also responding to the accident scene were Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, LifeFlight, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Lance Carrier and McPherson Auto Body, who donated the vehicles.
Students in grades 10-12 lined the bank of the parking lot to watch what was happening to their classmates who had been drinking and driving.
“We really appreciate the support that our local fire department, ambulance, deputy coroner, borough police, and Lifeflight provide for us,” Barbazzeni said. “The ability of these emergency responders to demonstrate the details of what they do at an accident scene provides an impact that students will not get from an assembly or a movie that covers the safety risks of driving under the influence or distracted driving. BAHS is blessed to have great community members who support our school and provide our students with valuable safety messages.”
Following the assembly, Himes said, “After experiencing the mock crash, I hope more than ever that none of my classmates will ever have to experience the situation that I was put through. I believe that the fire department, paramedics, and school staff did a great job at drawing awareness to the dangers of distracted driving, and I hope that these messages resonated with my classmates as much as it did with me.”